Possibility of storms in DC area during Tuesday evening commute

D.C.-area commuters should brace for the possibility of a wet, stormy drive home on Tuesday evening. Here's what you need to know about the forecast.

D.C.-area commuters should brace for the possibility of a wet, stormy drive home on Tuesday evening.

Here’s what you need to know about the forecast.

Storms coming through around 5 to 8 p.m.

Gusty winds and potentially small hail.

Heat index near 100.

Before the storms hit, it’s going to be a hot one. The heat index is near 100 and the steamy temperatures are accompanied by humidity.

“A cold front producing showers and thunderstorms from the eastern Ohio Valley to the northern Appalachians will move into the listening area this afternoon and trigger showers and thunderstorms,” StormTeam4 meteorologist Chad Merrill told WTOP.

The storms are expected to come through just in time for the evening commute between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Some storms could bring gusty winds and small hail.

Merrill said he doesn’t think flooding will be an issue.

“Unlike many fronts so far this summer, this one will progress through and not stall out. Therefore, repeated rainfall triggering flash flooding is not expected,” he said.

The storms should dry out late in the evening, and it’ll cool off.

Wednesday is expected to be much less humid with a northwest breeze in the afternoon. The dry pattern, with lower temperatures, is expected to last through the weekend.

Forecast:

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index nearing 100. Strong to severe PM storms. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening rain and thunder. Clearing after midnight. Lows in the low 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and sunny, with falling humidity. Highs in the low to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, with low humidity and a light breeze. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny, with low humidity and a light breeze. Highs in the low to mid-80s