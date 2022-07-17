DC-area flood warnings subside ahead of Sunday showers

After several flash flood warnings and some severe showers in the D.C. area, the region is expected to see more unsettled weather.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli told WTOP that the storms are likely to diminish early Sunday morning, but may continue causing issues along some roads.

Listen to the latest forecast from Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli

“Watch for high water on roads and remember,” Prinzivalli said, “if you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route.”

Showers are expected to return to the area by Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing some gusty winds and significant rainfall.

As listeners look ahead to the coming work week, Storm Team4 said, remain prepared for a fresh chance of storms. Some of the showers and thunderstorms sparked by a coming cold front could be severe.

By Tuesday, the concern will be increased heat — remember to stay hydrated, dress light and take frequent breaks.

Forecast

EARLY SUNDAY: Expect patchy fog, hazy sun, warmth and humidity. Lows in the 60s to 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid with a few afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with strong storms late in the day. Highs in the upper 80s with heat indices in the 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, dry, hot and humid. Temps in the lower 90s.