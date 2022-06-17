DC region may experience hottest day of 2022. Could records be broken?

WTOP is tracking potentially record-breaking temperatures on what could be the hottest day of the year.

The heat is on. But the question remains: How hot will it get?

Friday could be the hottest day so far this year, with a high of 97 degrees.

The hottest day so far was in late May with a high of 96.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said he expects a “pretty good chance” of daily records at both Reagan National and BWI Marshall airports being tied — or even broken.

Reagan National airport reached 97 on this day back in 2014

BWI Marshall airport reached 96 on this day back in 1939

Record daily highs for the region

June 17

D.C. area — 97 degrees, set in 2014

Baltimore — 96 degrees, set in 1939

Dulles — 92 degrees, set in 1994

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said whether or not a record broken, you’ll want to take it easy outdoors.

“As we continue to see our temperatures soar to 97, the winds pick up,” Draper said.

She expects an isolated thunderstorm is possible later Friday, mainly in Southern Maryland, as a cold front clears the area.

The National Weather Service said that cold front brings “a risk for severe thunderstorms, mainly south of U.S. 50.”

Ahead of an approaching cold front, it will be another hot day with high in the low/mid 90s. This front also brings a risk for severe thunderstorms, mainly south of U.S. 50. Conditions should improve after sundown. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/L0UONBJp9R — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 17, 2022

While most of the area will stay dry, there will be increasing winds and lowering humidity levels as this front moves through. Breezy winds for the evening hours and lower humidity levels mean it will feel a few degrees cooler than the thermometer reads, so a beautiful summer evening is in store.

Due to the forecast of extreme heat, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated the District’s Heat Emergency Plan for Friday. A list of cooling centers is at heat.dc.gov.

Saturday is expected to be about 20 degrees cooler, with plenty of sun, breezy winds, and low humidity.

Forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hot and turning less humid. Isolated afternoon storm. Highs in the mid- to upper 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable. Lows in the low- to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler and less humid. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Current conditions:

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this report.