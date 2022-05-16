RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Weather News » Severe weather to enter…

Severe weather to enter DC area Monday afternoon

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 16, 2022, 1:29 AM

Key Points

  • PM Thunderstorms Severe weather is expected to appear in the afternoon and evening.
  • Heavy winds Potential for heavy rain and gusty winds, tornados or hail.
  • Read the full weather forecast
  • Listen live to WTOP for traffic and weather every 10 minutes on the 8s.

Monday afternoon and evening may be better spent inside as the region braces for another round of severe thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and an increased risk of tornadoes will make for a wet Monday afternoon and evening in the D.C. area.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli tells WTOP that this next wave of storms to hit the region will bring disruptive weather in the afternoon and evening.

“That warmth the humidity will lead to some gusty thunderstorms as a cold front approaches in the afternoon,” he told WTOP.

Prinzivalli added that these storms had the potential to host some pretty strong, damaging winds, heavy rain, large hail and the chance for a tornado.

After Monday, Prinzivalli says we will hit about two days of beautiful weather, returning to a thunderstorm chance Wednesday evening.

Weather Radar

Forecast

Early Monday Morning: Partly to mostly cloudy with leftover showers or storms and patchy fog. Lows in the 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with late-day storms. Some will be severe with gusty winds, hail, downpours and even a possible tornado. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant with lower humidity. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Wednesday: Morning sun giving way to increasing clouds and warmth with showers and storms possible at night. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Thursday: More clouds than sun with a risk of more showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Power Outages

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

