RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Belarusians join war | Fear for 2,500 POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Home » Weather News » DC-area high temperatures followed…

DC-area high temperatures followed by thunderous applause Sunday

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 22, 2022, 5:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

If you were hoping for some water after record tying high temps scorched the D.C. region Saturday, your wish will be granted — with thunderous applause.

The high heat and humidity brewed the perfect storm for Sunday showers and storms. The wet weather is expected to come in the afternoon and evening.

Storms could bring damaging winds and heavy downpours, so move anything that could be blown away indoors.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore shared that those around the region shouldn’t expect temps to cool either. Highs will settle into the low 90s.

The storm chances won’t disappear after sunset. Theodore said a storm Sunday night is also possible.

A cold front Sunday night will bring weather whiplash Monday and Tuesday with cooler temperatures — highs will be in the low 70s. It will be cloudy with a chance of showers, but severe storms are unlikely.

Forecast:

Sunday: Increasing clouds, hot and humid. Storms, possibly severe, later in the day. Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Possible showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Current conditions:

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report. 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up