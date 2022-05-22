DC-area high temperatures followed by thunderous applause Sunday

If you were hoping for some water after record tying high temps scorched the D.C. region Saturday, your wish will be granted — with thunderous applause.

The high heat and humidity brewed the perfect storm for Sunday showers and storms. The wet weather is expected to come in the afternoon and evening.

Storms could bring damaging winds and heavy downpours, so move anything that could be blown away indoors.

A strong cold front will approach the region later today. Ahead of the cold front, another summer like day is in store for the region with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon and evening. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. pic.twitter.com/OXRgYY6Ige — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 22, 2022

Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore shared that those around the region shouldn’t expect temps to cool either. Highs will settle into the low 90s.

The storm chances won’t disappear after sunset. Theodore said a storm Sunday night is also possible.

A cold front Sunday night will bring weather whiplash Monday and Tuesday with cooler temperatures — highs will be in the low 70s. It will be cloudy with a chance of showers, but severe storms are unlikely.

Forecast:

Sunday: Increasing clouds, hot and humid. Storms, possibly severe, later in the day. Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Possible showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Current conditions:

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.