RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » Weather News » Brief tornado in Montgomery…

Brief tornado in Montgomery Co. leaves damaged neighborhood

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

May 28, 2022, 10:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A tornado with winds estimated around 80 mph touched down Friday afternoon in Olney, Maryland, causing damage to vehicles and property.

According to the National Weather Service, the damage path of the tornado began in the 3600 block of Toddsbury Lane, where downed and blowing tree limbs damaged vehicles in the cul-de-sac.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer said that some homes were occupied, but residents received a tornado warning and took appropriate action.

A handful of neighbors were temporarily displaced.

Around the same time, 12-15 trees — some with diameters up to two feet — were reportedly uprooted by the strong winds and fell along walking paths between Toddsbury Lane and adjacent Queen Elizabeth Drive.

The uprooted trees also left limited damage vehicles and residences along Queen Elizabeth Drive.

Eyewitness accounts of the event say there was “a swirling of debris” on the Toddsbury Lane cul-de-sac. The NWS estimated the winds to have reached 80 MPH due to the uprooting of both “hardwood and softwood” trees in the path.

There were no reported injuries from Friday’s tornado.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Survey: Worried about back-to-office plans? A lot of you are.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up