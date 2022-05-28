Brief tornado in Montgomery Co. leaves damaged neighborhood

A tornado with winds estimated around 80 mph touched down Friday afternoon in Olney, Maryland, causing damage to vehicles and property.

According to the National Weather Service, the damage path of the tornado began in the 3600 block of Toddsbury Lane, where downed and blowing tree limbs damaged vehicles in the cul-de-sac.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer said that some homes were occupied, but residents received a tornado warning and took appropriate action.

A handful of neighbors were temporarily displaced.

Traffic Advisory — Queen Elizabeth Drive CLOSED in portions between Georgia Ave.,& Rt108, Olney — specifically between Shady View Lane and Heritage Hill Dr., road blocked by storm debris and clean up pic.twitter.com/V8aQJax8Wp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 27, 2022

Around the same time, 12-15 trees — some with diameters up to two feet — were reportedly uprooted by the strong winds and fell along walking paths between Toddsbury Lane and adjacent Queen Elizabeth Drive.

The uprooted trees also left limited damage vehicles and residences along Queen Elizabeth Drive.

Eyewitness accounts of the event say there was “a swirling of debris” on the Toddsbury Lane cul-de-sac. The NWS estimated the winds to have reached 80 MPH due to the uprooting of both “hardwood and softwood” trees in the path.

There were no reported injuries from Friday’s tornado.