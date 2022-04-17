RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia strikes big cities, bears down on Mariupol | Missile strikes Russia's flagship | Children detail trauma with art | PHOTOS
Home » Weather News » Widespread frost expected early…

Widespread frost expected early Monday before chilly rain sets in

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com
Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 17, 2022, 2:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Break out the winter coats for yourself — and your plants — because a chilly start to the week will be felt across parts of the D.C. area.

Unseasonably cold weather will start making its presence felt Easter Sunday as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s overnight, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Michelle Grossman.

Once the calendar flips to Monday, a freeze warning will greet parts of the region to the north and west in Maryland, including all of Frederick, Washington and Carroll counties, as well as the northern parts of Howard and Baltimore counties.

A frost advisory will cover the remainder of Howard and Baltimore counties, as well as Montgomery County. In Virginia, Loudoun and Fauquier counties are also included in the advisory.

Both the freeze watch and the frost advisory go into effect at midnight and run until 9 a.m. Monday.

With all that cool air, Storm Team4’s Somara Theodore said people should prepare for our next big rain chance.

“Copious amounts of rain move in for your Monday,” Theodore said, acknowledging that in higher elevations and areas north and west of the region, “you could see a little bit of a rain/snow mix.”

The return of wet weather Monday remains for the area throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures climb into the 50s by Tuesday, and then the 60s by Wednesday.

Forecast:

Sunday night: Mostly clear and cold. Freeze conditions north and west of the cities. Lows in the low 30s to near 40.

Monday: Chilly rain develops, mainly mid to late morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. to low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Not as cool and less windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Current conditions:

Power outages:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up