Widespread frost expected early Monday before chilly rain sets in

Break out the winter coats for yourself — and your plants — because a chilly start to the week will be felt across parts of the D.C. area.

Unseasonably cold weather will start making its presence felt Easter Sunday as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s overnight, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Michelle Grossman.

Once the calendar flips to Monday, a freeze warning will greet parts of the region to the north and west in Maryland, including all of Frederick, Washington and Carroll counties, as well as the northern parts of Howard and Baltimore counties.

A frost advisory will cover the remainder of Howard and Baltimore counties, as well as Montgomery County. In Virginia, Loudoun and Fauquier counties are also included in the advisory.

Both the freeze watch and the frost advisory go into effect at midnight and run until 9 a.m. Monday.

With all that cool air, Storm Team4’s Somara Theodore said people should prepare for our next big rain chance.

“Copious amounts of rain move in for your Monday,” Theodore said, acknowledging that in higher elevations and areas north and west of the region, “you could see a little bit of a rain/snow mix.”

The return of wet weather Monday remains for the area throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures climb into the 50s by Tuesday, and then the 60s by Wednesday.

While temperatures will be above freezing today, that won’t be the case for some areas later tonight, so take steps today to protect sensitive vegetation. pic.twitter.com/1zNEpEAMA4 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 17, 2022

Sunday night: Mostly clear and cold. Freeze conditions north and west of the cities. Lows in the low 30s to near 40.

Monday: Chilly rain develops, mainly mid to late morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. to low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Not as cool and less windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

