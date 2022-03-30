RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian pledge draws skepticism | UN: Ukraine's food crisis is worst since WWII | Soccer club owner Abramovich seen at talks | How to help
Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

March 30, 2022, 5:31 AM

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?

The forecast calls for light rain to overspread the region through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should steer clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.

In a Winter Weather Advisory for the Interstate 81 corridor, including parts of Northern Virginia, Western Maryland and the state of West Virginia, the National Weather Service noted a risk of freezing rain and icy roadways.

In the 5 a.m. hour, snow was reported in Winchester, Virginia, on Interstate 66, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

“The battle between the cold we’ve had and the warm air to come will cause a small window of concern this morning for areas west of the Blue Ridge and along the I-81 corridor, where a brief period of snow or freezing drizzle is possible,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. “There will be no issues east of Dulles Airport, along I-95 or in metro D.C.”

If you’re driving in from our western and northern regions, slow down and use extra caution on driveways, highway ramps, bridges and overpasses prone to ice.

Rain exits by midmorning, making way for clearer skies and somewhat milder temperatures that we’ve grown accustomed to over the last few days: Wednesday afternoon’s highs could approach the 60-degree mark.

Believe it or not, Thursday might bring the region’s first severe outbreak of the season as a cold front sweeps through from the west late evening. Strong thunderstorms with gusts of up to 40 mph could reach I-95 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., Bell said.

The front ushers in a more quiet and consistent few days weather-wise, with the first half of the weekend staying dry and mild under partly cloudy skies.

Does that mean spring here in earnest? Only time will tell.

This ribbon on rain, sleet and snow is the warm front that will finally push the winter cold OUT and let some springtime warmth IN. Use some extra caution if driving before 9am. Temperatures are near/below freezing so be alert for some slushiness or slipperiness. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/fSC3rXvrAe

— Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) March 30, 2022

Forecast:

Wednesday: A few drops or flakes, clearing by midmorning. Clearer and milder afternoon. Breezy, with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with drizzle possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy, windy and warm. Scattered rain and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low- to mid 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Blustery and cooler, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny morning with some afternoon clouds. Seasonable. Highs in the mid 50s to near 60.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the low 60s.

