OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Weather News » DC area under Winter…

DC area under Winter Weather Advisory as temperatures plummet, bringing snow Super Bowl Sunday

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 12, 2022, 10:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Temperatures may be in the 60s on Saturday, but the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the D.C. area with snow expected to start Saturday night and end Sunday morning.

The snow looks to be a “low-impact system,” starting off late Saturday night as a mix of rain and wet snow, changing to all wet snow as the atmosphere finally cools enough for winter weather. Then it’ll start to barely accumulate, mostly on grassy surfaces, before ending, according to Storm Team4 Meteorologist Matt Ritter.

Snow could start as early as 10 p.m. Saturday night in areas west of the District, the NWS reports. Closer to D.C., the winter weather is predicted to start early Sunday morning around 1 a.m.

The snow should stop by the late afternoon in most parts of the D.C. region, according to the D.C. region.

Ritter said that though minor accumulations are possible, roads should be mainly just wet.

But there is an expected refreeze on Monday morning as temperatures are expected to plummet further Sunday night and into Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) for the Baltimore-Washington Area is warning those living in the area too not be fooled by the warm temperatures on Saturday.

While there is not expected to be much accumulation for the immediate D.C. region, some areas like the Blue Ridge region are expecting much higher totals, according to the NWS.

A storm expected to his early Sunday morning could bring low snow totals.

Forecast:

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild. Wind turning west 5 to 10 mph. Highs near 60.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Developing rain to snow. Wind northwest 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Snow in the morning, 1 to 2 inches possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s.

Current conditions:

Power outages:

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up