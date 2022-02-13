OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
DC region under Winter Weather Advisory: Rain transitioning to wet snow

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

February 13, 2022, 5:25 AM

Some D.C. residents may be experiencing weather whiplash as Saturday was springlike but temperatures have dropped to transition rain into wet snow; the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the region with snowfall expected to end Sunday afternoon.

Warm temperatures nearing 60 moved out to make way for wintry weather Sunday. Here’s what you need to know.

  • The Winter Weather Advisory is active through 4 p.m. and includes most of the D.C. area. Parts of Southern Maryland and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties in Virginia are excluded from the advisory.
  • Snow will be wet and should accumulate around 1 to 2 inches.
  • Roads could be wet, use caution on bridges and overpasses.
  • Potential for a refreeze Monday morning.

“The ground and pavement is warm, and it will take awhile for us to see much accumulation,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said. “Look for up to 2 inches of snow, mainly on the grass.”

The snow looks to be a “low-impact system,” with rain transitioning to all wet snow as the atmosphere finally cools enough for winter weather. Then it’ll start to barely accumulate, mostly on grassy surfaces, before ending, according to Storm Team4 Meteorologist Matt Ritter.

The snow should stop by the early afternoon in most parts of the D.C. region, according to the NWS.

Stinneford said roads should be mainly just wet with some slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

But there is an expected refreeze on Monday morning as temperatures are expected to plummet further Sunday night and into Monday.

“Any standing water will freeze, and roads may become slick,” Stinneford said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) for the Baltimore-Washington Area is warning those living in the area too not be fooled by the warm temperatures on Saturday.

While there is not expected to be much accumulation for the immediate D.C. region, some areas like the Blue Ridge region are expecting much higher totals, according to the NWS.

A storm expected to his early Sunday morning could bring low snow totals.

Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder. Standing water on area roadways will freeze. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: Very cold with icy spots in the morning. Mostly sunny, brisk and chilly the rest of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing cloudiness and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Current conditions:

Power outages:

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

