CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Weather News » Tuesday forecast: Cold and…

Tuesday forecast: Cold and blustery, with wind chills in the teens

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

January 11, 2022, 9:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

We’re in for another day of blustery, frigid weather before the D.C. region eyes its next potential brush with snow over the weekend.

Highs in the D.C. area aren’t likely to climb above freezing Tuesday. Factoring in gusty winds, it’ll feel more like the mid-teens or even single digits before winds die down this afternoon. Higher elevations along Virginia’s Blue Ridge could even plunge into negative wind chill values.

“As high pressure builds in, the winds will diminish, but temperatures will struggle to get above freezing,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said. “With clear skies and light winds, it will be cold tonight, with some of our northern and western suburbs falling to near 10 degrees.”

Icy conditions remain a risk after recent wet and snowy weather. Use caution on untreated roadways and make for extra stopping distance, especially on highways, bridges, overpasses and ramps.

This week’s cold weather might feel unusual after an unseasonably mild start to the season, but it’s actually par for the course: Monday’s high temperature of 44 degrees at Reagan National Airport is only one degree below the normal value for this time of year.

While Tuesday will be colder, Wednesday will see highs snap back into the mid-40s and stay around there for the rest of the workweek.

Some flurries are possible Tuesday, but our next chance for significant winter weather could come from Saturday night to late Sunday as temperatures cool again and an area of low pressure deepens over the Tennessee Valley. Keep in mind that forecasts that far out are in frequent flux, and a lot is still uncertain.

“The long-range forecast models are not in good agreement just yet, so snow-lovers need to keep their expectations in check,” Storm Team4’s Chuck Bell said. “If that storm continues straight out to sea, we will be too far north for any significant snow; if it reaches North Carolina and then turns up the coast, we would be in a favorable position for an accumulating snow.”

Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s to near freezing, with wind chills in the teens to low 20s.

Tuesday night: Clear skies and cold. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Current conditions:

Power outages:

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Key IT acquisition, financial executives leaving GSA, HHS

Lawmakers see 'real opportunity' to modernize federal cyber playbook

Nominee for DHS intel office pledges to take on longstanding morale issues

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up