Tuesday forecast: Cold and blustery, with wind chills in the teens

We’re in for another day of blustery, frigid weather before the D.C. region eyes its next potential brush with snow over the weekend.

Highs in the D.C. area aren’t likely to climb above freezing Tuesday. Factoring in gusty winds, it’ll feel more like the mid-teens or even single digits before winds die down this afternoon. Higher elevations along Virginia’s Blue Ridge could even plunge into negative wind chill values.

“As high pressure builds in, the winds will diminish, but temperatures will struggle to get above freezing,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said. “With clear skies and light winds, it will be cold tonight, with some of our northern and western suburbs falling to near 10 degrees.”

Icy conditions remain a risk after recent wet and snowy weather. Use caution on untreated roadways and make for extra stopping distance, especially on highways, bridges, overpasses and ramps.

This week’s cold weather might feel unusual after an unseasonably mild start to the season, but it’s actually par for the course: Monday’s high temperature of 44 degrees at Reagan National Airport is only one degree below the normal value for this time of year.

While Tuesday will be colder, Wednesday will see highs snap back into the mid-40s and stay around there for the rest of the workweek.

Winds diminish late today, but not before wind chills end up in the single digits for many this AM. By late PM, lighter winds will cause it to feel closer to the actual highs, but with temps staying below freezing for most, it won’t be much of a respite. Turning milder Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/ymYxSn25fu — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 11, 2022

Some flurries are possible Tuesday, but our next chance for significant winter weather could come from Saturday night to late Sunday as temperatures cool again and an area of low pressure deepens over the Tennessee Valley. Keep in mind that forecasts that far out are in frequent flux, and a lot is still uncertain.

“The long-range forecast models are not in good agreement just yet, so snow-lovers need to keep their expectations in check,” Storm Team4’s Chuck Bell said. “If that storm continues straight out to sea, we will be too far north for any significant snow; if it reaches North Carolina and then turns up the coast, we would be in a favorable position for an accumulating snow.”

Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s to near freezing, with wind chills in the teens to low 20s.

Tuesday night: Clear skies and cold. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

