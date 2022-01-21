CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Bundle up, a bitterly cold day is ahead

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

January 21, 2022, 6:57 AM

It’s going to be a long underwear, hat and scarf-wearing kind of day.

“With a gusty wind, highs mainly in the 20s, it will feel more like the single digits and teens,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

Windchills at 6 a.m. were in the single digits.

The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with winds out of the north at up to 18 mph.

Most of the D.C. region is unlikely to get the storm that will hit the Carolinas and parts of Virginia.

“There is a small chance that Southern Maryland and the Northern Neck of Virginia could get a coating of snow tonight but any significant accumulations will be confined to the Virginia Beach and Norfolk areas,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina are under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Saturday, with 3 inches to 5 inches of snow expected.

States of emergency have been declared in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia ahead of the latest winter storm system sweeping into the region Thursday and a round snow expected to follow Friday night into Saturday.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Wind chills Near 15. Highs of 24 to 30. Winds out of the north at 8 to 18 mph.

Friday night: Clearing after midnight but bitter cold. Winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. Lows of 12 to 20.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a light breeze. Winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Highs of 28 to 34.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Still cold with a light breeze. Winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. Highs of 30 to 36.

Monday: Partly sunny, cold with a light breeze. Highs of 34 to 40.

Current conditions:

Power outages:

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Weather News

