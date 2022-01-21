Bundle up, a bitterly cold day is ahead

"With a gusty wind, highs mainly in the 20s, it will feel more like the single digits and teens," said Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

It’s going to be a long underwear, hat and scarf-wearing kind of day.

Windchills at 6 a.m. were in the single digits.

Wind chill here at @nbcwashington aka NBC4 is now 4°. Extra bundling required if your going to spend any time outside this morning. Watch out for any frozen puddles and the like. After all that rain yesterday, black ice should be front of mind for your drives and walks today. pic.twitter.com/dqwOONpxGl — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) January 21, 2022

The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with winds out of the north at up to 18 mph.

Cold air will remain in place today with highs failing to get out of the 20s across most areas (teens across the higher elevations). Mostly dry conditions expected as an artic high pressure continues to build in from the north. #VAwx #WVwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/fNjx1pv41N — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 21, 2022

Most of the D.C. region is unlikely to get the storm that will hit the Carolinas and parts of Virginia.

“There is a small chance that Southern Maryland and the Northern Neck of Virginia could get a coating of snow tonight but any significant accumulations will be confined to the Virginia Beach and Norfolk areas,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina are under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Saturday, with 3 inches to 5 inches of snow expected.

States of emergency have been declared in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia ahead of the latest winter storm system sweeping into the region Thursday and a round snow expected to follow Friday night into Saturday.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Wind chills Near 15. Highs of 24 to 30. Winds out of the north at 8 to 18 mph.

Friday night: Clearing after midnight but bitter cold. Winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. Lows of 12 to 20.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a light breeze. Winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Highs of 28 to 34.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Still cold with a light breeze. Winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. Highs of 30 to 36.

Monday: Partly sunny, cold with a light breeze. Highs of 34 to 40.

