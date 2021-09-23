Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet' Podcast: A perfect storm | Who's getting coronavirus in Montgomery Co.? | Future of rapid testing | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Weather News » Heavy rains overnight could…

Heavy rains overnight could cause flash flooding in parts of DC region

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

September 23, 2021, 1:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Heavy rainfall overnight and early Thursday morning may leave behind slippery conditions for commuters around the D.C. area. Here is what you need to know.

After the first day of fall battered the region Wednesday, with heavy rain causing power outages and dozens of wrecks, more rainfall is expected overnight and into the morning.

As a result, a flash flood watch is in effect for parts of the D.C. region until 8 a.m., the National Weather Service said. Rain rates of 1-2 inches per hour are expected during the heavier downpours.

While heavier rainfall is expected in more western areas — which will likely result in flash flood warnings — the rest of the D.C. region can still expect to see rain throughout the morning, creating wet conditions on the roads during the morning commute. Scattered showers are expected to continue throughout the day Thursday.

Simply put, “Watch for flash flooding Thursday morning,” StormTeam4 Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said.

Between 3 and 5 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of between 6 and 8 inches in the mountains, may be seen between Wednesday and Thursday’s rainfall.

“Rain will taper off by tomorrow nightFriday morning will be the coolest of the week by far,” Bermensolo said. “Much lower humidity by Friday as well, feeling pleasant in the 70s with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Sunshine and calmer weather through the weekend.”

Forecast:

Thursday: Scattered showers, moderate to heavy at times, cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Clearing to sunshine, fall-like. highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Current conditions:

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal levels for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Cloud Exchange: GSA sees pandemic accelerate pace, demand for cloud

Pentagon looks to cement career paths for software acquisition experts

House advances nine-week continuing resolution, but it faces uphill Senate battle

Emerging tech brings different results to Labor, Army, USCIS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up