Heavy rains overnight could cause flash flooding in parts of DC region

Heavy rainfall overnight and early Thursday morning may leave behind slippery conditions for commuters around the D.C. area. Here is what you need to know.

After the first day of fall battered the region Wednesday, with heavy rain causing power outages and dozens of wrecks, more rainfall is expected overnight and into the morning.

As a result, a flash flood watch is in effect for parts of the D.C. region until 8 a.m., the National Weather Service said. Rain rates of 1-2 inches per hour are expected during the heavier downpours.

Recent radar imagery shows a shield of moderate to heavy rain ahead of a slow moving cold front. The potential for flash flooding continues with rain rates of 1-2″ per hour in heavier downpours.

While heavier rainfall is expected in more western areas — which will likely result in flash flood warnings — the rest of the D.C. region can still expect to see rain throughout the morning, creating wet conditions on the roads during the morning commute. Scattered showers are expected to continue throughout the day Thursday.

Simply put, “Watch for flash flooding Thursday morning,” StormTeam4 Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said.

Between 3 and 5 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of between 6 and 8 inches in the mountains, may be seen between Wednesday and Thursday’s rainfall.

“Rain will taper off by tomorrow night. Friday morning will be the coolest of the week by far,” Bermensolo said. “Much lower humidity by Friday as well, feeling pleasant in the 70s with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Sunshine and calmer weather through the weekend.”

Forecast:

Thursday: Scattered showers, moderate to heavy at times, cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Clearing to sunshine, fall-like. highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Current conditions: