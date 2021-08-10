Scattered storms bring slight cool-off to region, but expect even more heat and storms this week

The D.C. area will get a quick reprieve from Tuesday's sweltering heat in the form of some scattered storms, and that prospect has already prompted the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the D.C. area.

(Tune into 103.5 FM or listen online for the very latest on severe weather warnings.)

And the pattern will repeat itself: Afternoon/evening storms are in the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as well before a weekend cool-off.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Matt Ritter said some of Tuesday afternoon’s storms “could be severe, with strong winds gusts and large hail — but the primary threat will be more torrential downpours.”

Lightning has been a threat as well, with one strike igniting a structure fire Tuesday afternoon in Germantown.

Ritter believes the window for storms around D.C. will be between 5 and 7 p.m., and nighttime lows will still be warm — in the 70s.

On Wednesday, the humid heat will be worse, with highs in the low to mid-90s and a heat index that could reach 105 before scattered storms form. A heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday will be even more uncomfortable, with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index that could hit 110 before scattered storms form yet again. The pattern continues on Friday.

“We likely aren’t going to break this heat wave until the weekend,” Ritter said.

If there’s something to take comfort in amid this uncomfortable heat, it’s the air quality. According to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the air quality will be “moderate” during this muggy stretch.

The latest data from the National Weather Service says the temperature had hit 93 degrees at Reagan National Airport as of 3:52 p.m., with a heat index of 103; it was 93 with a heat index of 101 at Dulles International Airport.

Tuesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by midnight. Otherwise warm and muggy, with temperatures dropping. Partly cloudy, warm, muggy and uncomfortable overnight with patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday: Very hot and humid. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms; some could be strong. Heat advisory in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Highs in the low to mid-90s, with a heat index over 100.

Thursday: Very hot and humid. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms; some could be strong. Excessive heat watch from noon until 8 p.m. Highs in the mid- to upper 90s, with a heat index over 105.

Friday: Very hot and humid, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the mid- to upper 90s and a heat index over 105.