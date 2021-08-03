2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Belarus Olympian granted visa to Poland | Photos from the games | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Weather News » New 'destructive' thunderstorm warning…

New ‘destructive’ thunderstorm warning will trigger phone emergency alert

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

August 3, 2021, 7:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A new category of wireless emergency alerts should only startle you every-so-often, but the National Weather Service wants you to be aware when severe thunderstorms capable of severe damage are near your location.

“These wireless alerts could be lifesaving,’ said WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine. “They’re reserved for potentially life-threatening weather.”

Meteorologist Chris Strong tells WTOP the weather service alert will make them able to “more aggressively warn people for extremely dangerous situations.”

Strong said NWS started providing more context, reaching people’s ubiquitous cellphones, with its tornado warnings, and added flash flood warnings, “and now we’re moving that successful paradigm into severe thunderstorm warnings.”

The weather service introduced new categories to better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds. The categories, in order of highest to lowest damage threat, are destructive, considerable and baseline.

A “destructive” damage threat is at least 2.75-inch diameter hail — often referred to as “baseball- sized hail” — and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds. This scenario would trigger a wireless emergency alert.

The criteria for a “considerable” damage threat is 1.75-inch diameter — or “golf ball-sized hail” — and/or 70 mph winds. These conditions would not activate a wireless emergency alert.

The criteria for baseline severe thunderstorm warning remains unchanged, with 1 inch — or “quarter-sized hail” — and/or winds of at least 58 mph.

“The vast majority of our severe thunderstorm warnings fall well short of destructive criteria,” said Dildine, who expects the weather service will be judicious in triggering the alerts. “They’re careful not to over-warn, because they don’t want people to tune these out.”

The NWS’s Strong agreed: “We don’t want to hit everybody’s cell phone for many times in summer where we have severe thunderstorm warning around the area, but for these truly widespread, dangerous situations, we want to have a way to really reach out and hit people like we do with tornado warnings.”

Dildine, whose career has included weather research and storm chasing, said the alerts for thunderstorms with the potential for destructive damage should be rare: “We don’t see storms like this very often, thankfully. We did in 2012. The 2012 derecho is a good example of an event that would warrant one of these high-priority warnings.”

The National Weather Service said about 10% of all severe thunderstorms reach the destructive category, each year, nationwide. The weather service said 13 of the 22 costliest weather disasters in 2020 were severe thunderstorms.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

7-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

National Cyber Director: Bureau of Cyber Statistics needed to understand threat landscape

Air Force turns to virtual reality to combat sexual assault

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up