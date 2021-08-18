Tornado watch issued for parts of DC region as remnants of Fred approach

Former Tropical Storm Fred will make its closest approach to the D.C. region on Wednesday, bringing torrential downpours to neighborhoods already waterlogged from days of heavy rainfall.

Former Tropical Storm Fred will make its closest approach to the D.C. region on Wednesday, bringing torrential downpours and a tornado threat to neighborhoods already waterlogged from days of heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia until 8 p.m. A few tornadoes are possible, potentially bringing isolated damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph, NWS said.

Here’s what to know.

The remnants of Fred — now a broad, spinning plume of moisture stretching from the Carolinas to New York — will skirt up the Appalachians and over West Virginia Wednesday, bringing multiple hazards to the WTOP listening area.

In brief: Expect rainfall rates of at least 2 inches per hour from multiple rounds of storms all throughout Wednesday, mainly along and west of the Interstate 95 corridor, with a risk of fast-rising water. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are possible, especially in the middle and later afternoon hours when Fred’s former core will be near Pittsburgh.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist said there were several storm cells being monitored for rotation around 1 p.m., but there were no signs that any of the cells had begun spinning.

The National Weather Service has posted a Flash Flood Watch for Baltimore, D.C. and points west through 10 p.m., noting that “heavy rain over a short amount of time may result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas.”

Tropical moisture will lead to potential precipitation rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Localized storm totals of over 3 inches are possible, in addition to the several of inches of rain already on the ground since the weekend.

“Most of the area has been hit with multiple round of heavy rain over the last week so the ground will not be able to absorb much more,” meteorologist Chuck Bell said. “That, plus the fact that this storm is loaded up with tropical moisture, raises the threat of flash flooding.”

Tropical systems often bring a risk of tornado activity, and Fred looks to be no exception — particularly for residents of Northern Virginia and central Maryland through to Pennsylvania. Fred has a history of spawning twisters — 13 were reported Tuesday in Georgia and the Carolinas from the storm’s eastern half.

“This dying storm still has an enormous amount of ‘spin’ left to work with,” Bell said. “Any tornado that forms will be wrapped in rainfall and nearly impossible to see … today’s storms will be fast movers, so lead-times could be short.”

Fred exits the picture late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but the recent pattern of tropical-like humidity and afternoon downpours will linger for the near future. Scattered storms are in the forecast through Saturday, cropping up in the 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. time frame daily.

“Not everyone will get rain every day but it’s hard to imagine any day over the next week where there aren’t at least a few storms every afternoon,” Bell added.

Elsewhere in the tropics, newly-upgraded Hurricane Grace is expected to cross the Yucatán Peninsula today with a second landfall in Mexico on Friday. Near Bermuda, Tropical Storm Henri will need to be monitored for possible impacts to New England early next week.

Forecast:

Wednesday: Cloudy, warm and humid. Heavy rain possible with a chance of severe thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday night: Stormy evening, less rain after midnight. Super humid. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, very humid. A chance of an isolated afternoon storm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with heat indexes near 95.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Very humid. Storms likely mid to late afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, still very humid. Storms likely mid to late afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Current conditions:

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.