CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci to WTOP: Delta variant 'avoidable' if vaccinated | COVID-19 vaccine clinics at DC public schools | Gaylord Resort reopens for guests | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Weather News » Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th…

Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, forms in Atlantic

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 8:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa has formed over the tropical Atlantic on Thursday morning and is expected to cause heavy rains that may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides in the Caribbean.

Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kmh) with higher gusts and was 865 miles (1,390 kilometers) east-southeast of the Windward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (168 kilometers) from the center. It was moving west at 25 mph (40 kmh). An even faster motion to the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours.

The storm is expected to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Elsa is forecast to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches (7 to 15 centimeters) with maximum totals of 8 inches (20 centimeters) inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados. This rain may produce isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Guadeloupe.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Weather News

Industry calling on NITAAC to reassess CIO-SP4 solicitation, push back due date for bids

Long-awaited federal employee whistleblower protections advance in key House committee

OMB memo tells agencies to back up future budget requests with evidence

Cyber EO's software 'ingredients' initiative moves toward initial publication

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up