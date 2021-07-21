Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Weather News » Scattered severe thunderstorms expected…

Scattered severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday afternoon

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

July 21, 2021, 11:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Scattered thunderstorms — some severe — are expected to hit the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves through the region.

NBC Washington meteorologist Matt Ritter said some of these storms could bring hail and gusty winds, especially east of Interstate 95.

The National Weather Service placed the D.C. region under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Between noon and 3 p.m., the storms will develop in the Shenandoah Valley and northern Maryland and will move through the WTOP listening area until about 8 p.m.

Some storms could become severe with large hail and gusty winds, especially east of I-95. The humidity will drop behind the front overnight and that process will continue into Thursday.

A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued Wednesday for people with sensitive respiratory systems because of the haze brought to the East Coast from the western U.S. and central Canadian wildfires.

Temperature highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday is expected to be sunny and comfortable, but still hazy.

Forecast

Wednesday: Hot and humid. Partly sunny and very hazy. Scattered thunderstorms early afternoon into early evening. Some storms could have gusty winds and large hail, especially east of I-95. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday night: Any storms ending early, then gradual clearing. Hazy. Becoming less humid. Lows: upper 50s in northern Maryland, low- to mid 60s elsewhere.

Thursday: Mostly sunny but hazy. Warm but comfortable. Highs: low- to mid 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Seasonably warm and bit more humid. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm. Highs: low- to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warmer and more humid with a possible isolated storm in the afternoon. Highs: mid- to upper 80s.

Current conditions:

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD trying to balance changes to sexual assault prosecution without giving up large UCMJ authority

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

Paid leave expansion for federal employees advances after contentious committee debate

Spare parts an opportunity for Pentagon to spend more efficiently

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up