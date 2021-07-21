Scattered severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday afternoon

Scattered thunderstorms — some severe — are expected to hit the D.C. area Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves through the region.

NBC Washington meteorologist Matt Ritter said some of these storms could bring hail and gusty winds, especially east of Interstate 95.

The National Weather Service placed the D.C. region under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Between noon and 3 p.m., the storms will develop in the Shenandoah Valley and northern Maryland and will move through the WTOP listening area until about 8 p.m.

Some storms could become severe with large hail and gusty winds, especially east of I-95. The humidity will drop behind the front overnight and that process will continue into Thursday.

Early visible sat. pix (thanks, COD) showing shadows from cumulonimbus clouds being cast upon the smoke/haze in parts of PA and western MD. Speaking of storms, we will have more scattered ones from around lunchtime into dinnertime, some strong/severe. Stay with @WTOP today! pic.twitter.com/af7d2ANy9P — Matt Ritter: DC/PA/NJ/SC broadcast meteorologist (@MetMattRitter) July 21, 2021

A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued Wednesday for people with sensitive respiratory systems because of the haze brought to the East Coast from the western U.S. and central Canadian wildfires.

Temperature highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday is expected to be sunny and comfortable, but still hazy.

A cold front will pass through this afternoon bringing a slight risk for severe storms along with it. However, the upside is worth the risk because fresher air will follow in behind the front. Our terrible, smoky gray skies today will turn blue tomorrow and temps will drop too. pic.twitter.com/4qU6nzmsiu — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) July 21, 2021

Forecast

Wednesday: Hot and humid. Partly sunny and very hazy. Scattered thunderstorms early afternoon into early evening. Some storms could have gusty winds and large hail, especially east of I-95. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday night: Any storms ending early, then gradual clearing. Hazy. Becoming less humid. Lows: upper 50s in northern Maryland, low- to mid 60s elsewhere.

Thursday: Mostly sunny but hazy. Warm but comfortable. Highs: low- to mid 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Seasonably warm and bit more humid. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm. Highs: low- to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warmer and more humid with a possible isolated storm in the afternoon. Highs: mid- to upper 80s.

