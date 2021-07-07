Remnants from Tropical Storm Elsa may bring heavy rainfall, tornado chance to DC region Thursday

What remains of Tropical Storm Elsa will make its way up the coast on Thursday and deliver rain to the D.C. region by Thursday night before moving out again on Friday.

What remains of Tropical Storm Elsa will make its way up the coast on Thursday and deliver rain to the D.C. region by Thursday night before moving out again on Friday.

The National Weather Service said the area can expect to see heavy rainfall and some flooding as the remnants of Elsa move in on Thursday. Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said the rain could start hitting the region around noon and move out around 4 a.m. Friday.

As Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Florida, associated impacts for parts of our area are possible Thursday Night. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties and surrounding waters. Visit https://t.co/NrmMNLJviC for the latest. pic.twitter.com/FVpXhOCDeL — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 7, 2021

Calvert and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland could experience Tropical Storm-level winds — with gusts up to 60 mph — and the coastal areas of the region should expect some flooding, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch will be in effect for areas east of Interstate 95 from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

Some places east of I-95 could see around an inch of flooding, and some spots could get up to 3 inches, the weather service said.

Calvert County has warned residents that they should prepare for the potential impact of the storm, including flooding and power outages. They advise that people make sure they have spare batteries, shelf-stable food and medication to last at least five days. They also advised residents to fill up a bathtub with water for the purpose of cleaning and flushing toilets.

The town of Ocean City, Maryland, said it’s currently monitoring the storm and will issue emergency alerts if the city feels the situation warrants them. Residents can sign up for emergency alerts by going on the town’s website.

Tornados could form along the storm’s eastern edge, which could pose a threat to the Eastern Shore area.

The storm should move out of the region by early Friday morning as it makes its way further up the east coast.

Forecast

Wednesday night: Scattered showers and storms, mainly before midnight. Otherwise partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and not as hot, still humid, scattered afternoon showers, storms and rain. Rain at times overnight from remnants of Elsa. Highs in the 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny and humid. Chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and nice. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and nice again. Isolated afternoon storms are possible. Highs in the 80s.

Radar