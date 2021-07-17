‘Intense’ DC-area heat, humidity opens weekend ahead of afternoon flood watch

By sunrise Saturday, the temperature was already near 80, and the day looks to reach a high in the mid-90s before afternoon showers provide the first chance for relief.

By sunrise Saturday, temperatures were already near 80, and the day looks to reach a high in the mid-90s before afternoon showers provide the first chance for relief.

However, those showers come with a flood watch starting at 2 p.m. for most of the D.C. area.

NBC Washington Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said early Saturday morning that the heat and humidity make for a “dangerous” combination.

As a result, the D.C. Heat Emergency Plan has been extended through Saturday, opening dozens of cooling centers across the city and a warning against strenuous outdoor activity whenever avoidable. A list of open cooling centers can be found online.

The National Weather Service tweeted that a Flash Flood Watch runs from Northern Virginia all the way to the Maryland/Delaware border along Interstate 95 starting for 12 hours at 2 p.m.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the DC/Baltimore metro areas and NE MD from 2 PM Saturday to 2 AM Sunday. Visit https://t.co/mmugHm40M2 for safety tips during potential flood events. pic.twitter.com/q3P11a3jRq — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 17, 2021

The chance of strong showers increases as the afternoon continues, but Ricketts said the rain should taper-off by 9 p.m.

Storms are likely around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. on Saturday. Some could be strong to severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning and downpours.

Before the clouds move in, the humidity will make for a heat index as high as 107.

Saturday comes on the heels of a scorching Friday, with temperatures reaching 95, and a humidity level that made it feel closer to 100.

Hyperthermia alert in place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. today ☀️🌡️ #BeatTheHeat For signs of heat exhaustion and what to do if you experience those symptoms visit: https://t.co/eGS95FL18A #StayHydrated pic.twitter.com/56OmV5KwzF — Montgomery County MD (@MontgomeryCoMD) July 17, 2021

NBC Washington Meteorologist Chuck Bell said July 16 and 17 are statistically the hottest days of the year, with temperatures reaching at least 90 degrees 73% of the time. This year is no different.

He said Sunday will see temperatures drop by about 10 degrees into the mid-80s.

Early next week, the temperatures will be somewhat milder but Tuesday will still reach the low 90s, Ricketts said.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, dangerously hot and humid. Late afternoon showers and storms and some storms will be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index up to 107.

Saturday night: Lingering showers to the east of the District as rain eases by 9 p.m. Lower humidity after the rain. Temperatures reach the 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and not as humid or hot. Highs in the low to mid 80s with winds up to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and comfortable for July. Slight chance afternoon shower and storm. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, but not too humid. Highs: Near 90

Current weather

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.