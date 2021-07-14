Heat wave cools off as afternoon storms move into DC region

The D.C. region expects to continue experiencing muggy and humid conditions Wednesday but scattered thunderstorms could bring some relief. Here's what you need to know.

The D.C. region expects to continue experiencing muggy and humid conditions Wednesday but scattered thunderstorms could bring some relief. Here’s what you need to know.

By sunrise, temperatures will start off in the low to mid 70s with clear skies. However, by the late morning hours with the sun up, temperatures will rise to low 90s.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said thunderstorms will arrive between 2-8 p.m., bringing heavy rain and damaging winds to the region.

With the heat returning in the morning, D.C.’s heat emergency plan is activated for one more day, opening dozens of cooling centers across the city and warning against strenuous outdoor activity whenever avoidable.

More information on dealing with extreme heat — including learning the symptoms of heat exhaustion, transportation to shelters and advice for pet owners — can be found on D.C.’s heat emergency page. A map of the District’s various cooling centers is available online.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, with temperatures hitting the triple digits, Draper said. There is an isolated storm possible as well but Wednesday will have the best chance for severe weather.

A more significant chance for heavy rain comes Saturday with a cold front dipping into the region from lower Canada. Though exact timing is still uncertain, its passage will bring somewhat cooler air for Sunday — which, if the forecast holds true, could be the first day in over a week with highs under 90.

“This pattern will favor some drying out early next week with afternoon highs remaining below 90 for four to five days,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. “Do your best to beat the heat. Stay hydrated and limit your time in the midafternoon sun.”

Wednesday : Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon showers or storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon showers or storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Thursday : Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Friday : Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Saturday : Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Still humid but not as hot. A chance for showers later in the day. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

