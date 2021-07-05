Heat, humidity return after holiday weekend

Heat and humidity will creep back into the forecast Monday after a cooler, low-humidity Fourth of July weekend.

After a week filled with a heat wave and a tornado, the D.C. area will see calmer — but still hot — weather this week.

The day will be mostly sunny with temperatures nearing 90 degrees. On Monday evening, temperatures will drop into the 70s, but even as the temperature drops, humidity will continue to build.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index around 100 degrees. Both days will see mostly sunny skies with a few isolated thunderstorms.

Thursday there will be a slight drop in temperature to the upper 80s as a cold front approaches. It will be a cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms that will extend into Friday.

Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, more humid and hot. Highs near 90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid with isolated afternoon storms. Highs mid-90s. Heat index around 100.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with increasing clouds and afternoon storms possible. Highs mid-90s. Heat index around 100.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and muggy, with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.