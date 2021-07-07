Coronavirus News: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated | Parts of US where variants could emerge | Md. had second-lowest rate of in-person learning | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
DC region in for another day of excessive heat, humidity

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

July 7, 2021, 7:38 AM

Heat that roasted the D.C. area yesterday will continue Wednesday, with a heat emergency in effect for the District.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies, as the heat index will climb to around 100, according to NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

She said some areas will reach a heat index in the lower 100s by the middle part of the afternoon.

“Expect a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly north and west of D.C. A few of those storms could be on the stronger side, if they do develop,” said Ricketts.

Some thick haze associated with smoke billowing from Canadian wildfires are expected to impact the region’s skies as well, according to NBC Washington meteorologist Matt Ritter.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Wednesday was issued for the Baltimore metropolitan area by Maryland’s Department of the Environment.

Ricketts said she expects more clouds will fill in overnight as temperatures dip into the 70s, before Thursday morning temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

She added that spotty showers are expected for Thursday morning, especially west of the District, with more rain to come after lunchtime.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa are due to pass to the south and east of the D.C. region late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Ricketts said she expects rain chances to increase through the afternoon and evening on Thursday and continue into the overnight hours on Friday. Heavy rain is possible, especially east of I-95.

“Most of the heavy rain from Elsa should push out of the region by daybreak on Friday; however, we will keep some scattered showers and thunderstorms through Friday afternoon,” said Ricketts.

She expects the D.C. area to remain humid on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures nearing 90 on Friday.

The National Weather Service said there is a “slight severe storm threat” for Friday and Sunday, with possible “scattered severe storms.”

Staying safe in the heat

The National Weather Service and the Maryland Department of Health advise people to drink fluids, stay out of the sun, wear sunscreen, seek air conditioning when possible and check up on relatives and neighbors during extreme heat events.

Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Try to do any strenuous outdoor activities or work in the early morning or evening, the National Weather Service suggests.

But if you have to work or spend time outside, wear lightweight and loosefitting clothing, take frequent breaks in air conditioning and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Signs of heat exhaustion:
  • Heavy sweating
  • Cold, pale and clammy skin
  • Fast, weak pulse
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Muscle cramps
  • Tiredness or weakness
  • Dizziness
  • Headache
  • Fainting
Signs of heat stroke:
  • High body temperature (103°F or higher)
  • Hot, red, dry or damp skin
  • Fast, strong pulse
  • Headache
  • Dizziness
  • Nausea
  • Confusion
  • Losing consciousness

More information on how to handle heat-related illnesses can be found on the CDC website. Find a local cooling center in Maryland online. D.C. offers an interactive map for open cooling centers.

Forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very hot, with isolated PM storms possible, mostly to the west. Highs in the mid 90s, with a heat index of 100 to 105.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and muggy, with scattered showers and storms after lunch. A few spotty morning showers, mainly west. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Early morning showers and storms. Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 90.

Saturday: Less humid, partly sunny, with a few isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Current conditions:

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

