Threat of storms moves out of DC area, power outages remain

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 4, 2021, 12:56 PM

It looks like the weather will take pity on the D.C. region Friday, as most of the storms threatening the area have moved out, though they left some power outages in their wake.

The bulk of the outages are in Fairfax County, with just over 1,300 customers without power in those regions.

Cooler air will move in following the storm, and temperatures should dip into the low 60s to upper 50s Friday night.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report. 

Radar

Outages

Forecast

Friday evening: An isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Overnight: Clear skies. Turning a bit cooler and less humid. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer, but with lower humidity. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs in the lower 90s

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon storm. Hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s

Tuesday: Chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

