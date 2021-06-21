DC region to swelter Monday with heat indexes over 100 degrees

High pressure over the mid-Atlantic and the presence of Tropical Storm Claudette along the Carolina coast will make for an uncomfortably muggy Monday.

The D.C. region is in for a gorgeous week weather-wise, if we can make it through the next couple of days.

High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic and the presence of Tropical Storm Claudette along the Carolina coast will make for an uncomfortably muggy Monday, with the atmosphere unstable enough for strong to severe storms in the late afternoon to evening hours.

Heat indexes will range from the mid 90s to near 100. A heat emergency continues in the District, with officials opening cooling centers and advising residents to stay in the shade.

It might not be obvious from our partly sunny skies, but a strengthening Tropical Storm Claudette was spinning over North Carolina on Monday morning, centered about 200 miles south of the nation’s capital.

While Claudette’s rain and wind will stay well out of the area, its circulation — together with a cold front moving in from the Great Lakes — will pump a tropical air mass into the region and send heat indexes skyrocketing in the summer sun.

Heat indexes will likely top 100 east of the Blue Ridge on Monday afternoon. Stay hydrated if you venture outdoors, keep strenuous activity to a minimum and know how to recognize signs of heat exhaustion and stroke. Click here for an interactive map of D.C. cooling centers.

Chances of rain increase Monday afternoon, with forecast models showing scattered thunderstorms forming ahead of a cold front from around 4 p.m. to after dusk. Unstable air means any storms that form could be strong to severe, with the National Weather Service noting a risk of damaging wind gusts, small hail and isolated flash flooding.

But a more widespread chance for rain comes Tuesday as the front sweeps into the Mid-Atlantic behind Claudette.

“This front will push the deep, tropical moisture associated with what was Claudette off the Carolina coast before it can get here,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. “We will get rain, but our rain totals will be generally an inch or less. The steadiest rain will come through the first half of Tuesday before the showers taper off in the evening.”

Tuesday’s rain gives way to more agreeable conditions on Wednesday through the end of the workweek, with highs diving into the 70s and humidity easing.

Forecast:

Monday: Partly cloudy, with isolated storms late. Hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indexes around 100.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Light to moderate rain in the morning and early afternoon. Much cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny with low humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80.

