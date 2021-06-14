Damaging wind threat in DC region with storms late Monday

The D.C. region is under another risk of strong to severe thunderstorms late Monday, with the potential for damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

The northern and western edges of the region are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Areas closer to D.C. will probably see a watch posted around the evening rush hour, said Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter.

A series of cold fronts will influence weather in the Mid-Atlantic early this week, bringing a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Monday morning into the early hours of Tuesday. Though forecasters say some storms are possible along Interstate 95 on Monday morning, the most significant potential for severe weather will be Monday evening and Monday night.

Commuters should expect inclement weather between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. starting along Interstate 81 and building eastward toward the D.C. and Baltimore metro areas after dusk, with rumbles of thunder lingering until around midnight.

“Most of our rain chances for the week ahead come inside of a small window of opportunity later Monday,” NBC Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell told WTOP. “All is quiet through at least early to mid afternoon, as clouds begin to build ahead of a cold front.”

The National Weather Service placed most of Maryland and Northern Virginia, as well as the District, under a slight risk for severe weather Monday.

Storms are expected to form in clusters as a cold front moves southeastward from the Great Lakes into the Blue Ridge, running into a humid and unstable atmosphere. Forecasters highlighted the potential for wind damage, with an outside chance of small hail.

Happy Monday. Most of the day will be sunny & warm. However, there are some chances for rain today. A pop-up shower is possible in the early afternoon and a severe storm is possible close to midnight — as seen here on our forecast model. Join me on News4Today for more info. pic.twitter.com/BVkTSIZArl — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) June 14, 2021

Rain and thunder clear by 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the passage of the cold front ushering in a cooler and markedly less humid midweek. Aside from an isolated shower or two Tuesday afternoon, most of the region stays dry through the end of the week as temperatures gradually climb to near 90 again by Saturday.

Forecast:

Monday night: Strong thunderstorms arriving from north to south. Some storms will contain strong gusty winds and heavy rain. Any lingering storms end soon after midnight. Mild and turning breezy. Lows in the low 60s to near 70.

Tuesday: Breezy and warm but turning gradually less humid. Mix of clouds and sun with a stray shower possible. Highs in the low 80s.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.



Thursday: Sunny, warm, pleasant and very comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

