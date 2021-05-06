Chilly? DC won’t get above 70 for a week, including Mother’s Day

If you think unseasonably it's chilly outside, you're not wrong: according to meteorologists, the D.C. area probably won't climb above 70 for a week.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said, if the weather pattern holds, it’ll be the longest run of sub-70 days in May in at least 20 years.

May of 2003, the second coldest May since Reagan National Airport became the climate location for D.C., only had six consecutive sub-70 days in its longest stretch. The month then ended up 6 degrees colder than average. The cool pattern lasted most of the following summer.

Thursday has started out 20 degrees colder than Wednesday, with it feeling like it is early April, Bell said. Thursday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s. Currently, 74 is the average high for the D.C. region, which itself is 10 degrees below average.

Much cooler today than recent days with high temperatures in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/J0h689Dks0 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 6, 2021

The National Weather Service said cooler and drier air will flow because of a Northwest wind behind Thursday’s cold front.

“We are going to be cooler than average here for quite some time to come. The big question is, ‘Can we have as long of a below-average stretch this May as we did last year? Remember Mother’s Day last year was so cold? ” said Bell.

In 2020, temperatures at Dulles International Airport on Mother’s Day weekend dropped to 33 degrees both weekend days. That was part of an eight-day stretch from May 5 to May 12 where temperatures never reached above 70.

“That was the fourth longest such stretch in the month of May in weather records that we’ve had since 1870, and this one is going to be close,” Bell said.

As for Friday, Bell said rain will get here no later than noon, keeping temperatures around 60. The region should stay mostly dry Saturday but rain chances are a lot higher for Sunday afternoon.

A storm moving trough the Ohio Valley will bring thickening clouds Sunday morning with rain becoming more and more likely — hopefully after Mother’s Day brunch time, Bell said.

On Mother’s Day, temperatures will barely get above 60 degrees, with a high chance of rain. Rain is likely Sunday night, and Monday will have a risk of thunderstorms as well.

“Out of the next nine days, really only Monday as a reasonable shot of getting above 70, so we may be in rarified territory,” he said.

The longest stretch for May temperatures not reaching above 70 is 12 days. It happened in 1954 and 1917.

When were the longest cool stretches with May temperatures not reaching above 70?

1917 — 12 days from May 2 to May 13

1954 — 12 days from May 4 to May 15

1885 — 11 days from May 12 to May 22

2020, 1947, 1920, 1878 and 1875 — eight-day stretches in May

Forecast

Thursday:

Mostly sunny, cool, low humidity, steady breeze. Highs: 62-67.

Thursday night:

Mostly cloudy, cool and dry. LOWS: 45-50.

Friday:

Mostly cloudy, cool. Midday showers likely. Breezy at times. Chance of rain: 90%. Highs: 57-63.

Saturday:

Sun and clouds. Cool. Pop-up showers possible. Highs: 58-63.

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy. Cool. Afternoon showers likely. Chance of rain: 60%. Highs:: 57-62.

Radar