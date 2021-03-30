No April Fools’: DC area faces winter-like April 1

After a few days of sun and warm temperatures, the D.C. area will be in for a mix of potentially winter-like weather Thursday.

No, it’s not an April Fools’ joke.

High temperatures will stay in the 60s until Wednesday, but expect showers and evening thunderstorms.

“Rain will be arriving around mid-day tomorrow, or slightly before,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

The cold arrives Thursday. You can expect a chilly and rainy morning with the potential for wet snow along the far western and northern suburbs in the mountains.

“Thursday morning, we could see a period of some wet snow mixing with that rain, especially west of I-95,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

There’s only a slight chance for wet snow in the far western and northern suburbs.

But freezing temperatures late Thursday into Friday are likely across the area.

Friday will mark the beginning of the return of more early-spring weather, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, but it will still remain relatively cold and breezy, with temperatures in the upper 40s.

This weekend’s weather will be kinder, with sun and temperatures in the 60s on Saturday and close to 70 on Sunday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Rain showers, mild, Isolated afternoon storms, breezy

Highs: Mid-60s

Thursday: Cold with AM rain/wet snow, breezy

Highs: Upper 40s

Winds: NW 15-25+

Wind chills: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, brisk and cold

Highs: 40s

