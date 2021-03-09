CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC area gets spring preview, with near-perfect weather this week

Jack Pointer

March 9, 2021, 2:03 PM

Look out the window. Take a deep breath.

Then say out loud: “I deserve this.”

The official start of spring isn’t for another 11 days, but we set our clocks forward in five, and college basketball tournaments get underway this week. So we might as well entertain the notion that this pandemic winter might just might — be in the rear-view mirror.

We submit the following evidence, courtesy of Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts.

Exhibit A: The rest of Tuesday will be sunny and mild, with some clouds and a high in the low 70s.

Exhibit B: Wednesday will be sunny and warm, with a forecast high around 70.

Exhibit C: Thursday’s forecast will be partly sunny and breezy — with a high, again, around 70.

Exhibit D: Friday will be cloudy with a few passing showers, but still mild, with a forecast high around 70.

This will be quite warmer than what the area is used to: According to the National Weather Service, the temperature normally maxes out around the high 40s this time of year.

New records could be set this week. The record high for March 9, for instance, is 70 degrees, set in 2001. Record highs for March 10, 11 and 12 are, respectively, 68, 76 and 74 degrees.

But things will drop into a more seasonal mode over the weekend.

This weekend will be much cooler behind the front, with temperatures on Saturday in the upper 50s. By Sunday, temperatures only manage to make it to around 50 degrees with some sunshine.

So no, it’s not beach weather, but that ice scraper probably won’t be necessary.

Current conditions:

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Weather News

