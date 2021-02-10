Winter weather advisory issued as DC area eyes yet another round of snow

The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the area effective 7 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday: "Plan on slippery road conditions," forecasters said.

After a brief respite from winter weather, snow returns to the D.C. region late Wednesday evening, with several inches of accumulation likely to make roads slick for Thursday and Friday commuters.

Our latest storm will come in two distinct rounds, with the first arriving around 5 p.m. Wednesday starting west of the District. That should begin as rain or a slushy wintry mix, but cooling nighttime temperatures will have most of the area seeing plain snow after nightfall.

Thursday morning commuters can expect between 1 and 3 inches of snowfall as a rough estimate, with higher amounts from the Blue Ridge west and lower amounts in southern Maryland and Virginia near the Interstate 64 corridor.

A mix of snow and sleet will remain in the area for much of Thursday, but falling temperatures Thursday night will transition the majority of the region back to snow, with an additional 2 to 4 inches expected overnight, according to Storm Team4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

Snow and sleet stick with us through Friday, with yet another chance of accumulating snow on Saturday — though it’s still too early for projections with that one, according to Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell.

All areas will drop below freezing Thursday night, leading to a very icy Friday morning. While none of the storms we’ve dealt with recently have been blockbusters events on their own, the name of the game is slick roadways and treacherous driving conditions. As always, use extra caution if heading out early — especially on bridges, overpasses and highway ramps.

Forecast:

Wednesday : Cloudy and colder, with wintry mix beginning in the evening. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

: Cloudy and colder, with wintry mix beginning in the evening. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Thursday : A mix of rain and snow in the morning. Snow resumes in the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures ranging from the low to mid 30s.

: A mix of rain and snow in the morning. Snow resumes in the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures ranging from the low to mid 30s. Friday : Cloudy and cold, with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to low 30s.

: Cloudy and cold, with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to low 30s. Saturday and Sunday: Possibility of rain and freezing rain, with highs in the 30s.

