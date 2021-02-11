Wintry weather in DC region continues Thursday

The surge of moisture that brought some snow and rain to the D.C. area continues Thursday morning.

Areas to the north saw some snow, and the areas south of D.C. had mostly a combination of rain and snow, Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 a.m. in Washington, Frederick and Carroll Counties in Maryland. Those areas could see 2 to 6 inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for D.C. and its surrounding areas until 10 a.m., with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible.

And a winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning in Spotsylvania County in Virginia and St. Mary’s County in Maryland.

Precipitation should wrap up by noon Thursday; however, a second storm could bring the potential of snow Thursday night through Friday morning.

“This will mainly impact suburbs and cities south of D.C. The next storm system we are tracking will bring the potential for icing on Saturday,” Bermensolo said.

Unofficial snow totals by 8 p.m. Wednesday were 0.6 inch at Reagan National Airport and 0.4 inch at Dulles International Airport. Gaithersburg, Maryland, reported 0.1 inch.

While none of the storms the region has dealt with recently have been blockbuster events on their own, the name of the game is slick roadways and treacherous driving conditions. As always, use extra caution if heading out early — especially on bridges, overpasses and highway ramps.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Submit traffic tips by calling 866-304-WTOP or tagging @WTOPtraffic on Twitter.

Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia will delay both in-person and virtual learning by two hours Thursday. The system recommends that families check with their schools for more specific times.

The first shift at FBI Winchester will have a two hour delay.

D.C. said while its vaccination sites will open on time Thursday, its public coronavirus testing sites will be closed.

Forecast

Thursday : Wet morning snow or rain/snow mix, coming to an end for the afternoon. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

: Wet morning snow or rain/snow mix, coming to an end for the afternoon. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Friday : Chance for morning snow, especially to the south. Overcast and cold. Highs in the low 30s.

: Chance for morning snow, especially to the south. Overcast and cold. Highs in the low 30s. Saturday: Freezing rain likely. Watch for ice. Highs in the low 30s.

