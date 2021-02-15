Wintry mix expected later this week for DC area

After days of snow, cold, wind, chilly temperatures and even an ice storm over the weekend, more is in store for the D.C. area, particularly for Thursday.

D.C.-area residents might be done with the influx of winter weather, but the weather isn’t done with us.

After days of snow, cold, wind, chilly temperatures and even an ice storm over the weekend, more is in store, particularly for Thursday.

Potential problems start Monday night.

“The next potent system will be overspreading our area toward the evening, but the storm center will be to our north and west, so we will stay on the relatively warm side of the storm,” NBC Washington meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

“For most of us, this system will just bring soaking rain. However, there will be just enough cold and dry air aloft for the precipitation to start off as a mix of wet snow and sleet in the far northwestern suburbs, but even those areas will change to all rain late tonight.”

Ritter said the rain could be moderate at times through the Tuesday morning commute, so keep your headlights on and your windshield wipers going.

The worst is expected Thursday.

“It looks like we can have a wintry mess on our hands for Thursday, with snow, sleet and rain,” NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

“It’ll eventually change to rain by Friday morning, but once again, we will be monitoring temperatures through the duration of the event. Details still need to be ironed out for Thursday’s storm at this point.”

Monday: Cloudy. Spotty daytime showers, freezing rain, more afternoon rain and possibly freezing rain to the northwest before turning to all rain overnight. Highs mid- to upper 30s.

Tuesday: Morning rain ends before daybreak, becoming partly sunny. Highs mid-40s to low 50s I-95 and east. Becoming breezy after lunch, with winds from the northwest at 10 to 30 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with afternoon clouds. Highs in the mid-30s.

Thursday: Wintry mix through the day. Highs in the 30s.

