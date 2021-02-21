Winter weather could make for hazardous Monday commute, forecasters warn

On Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said there was a 40% chance of snow before the end of Monday morning's rush hour, with some areas in the region seeing up to an inch of accumulation.

Yet another mix of snow and rain is expected to impact the D.C. area Monday, likely making it difficult for motorists intending to navigate the region’s roadways.

The National Weather Service’s D.C. region office is warning of a “potential for hazardous commuting conditions” on Monday, with the potential for a up to an inch of snow to fall from Washington to Baltimore near the end of morning rush hour.

“If this threat does materialize during the Monday morning rush hour, many roads could quickly turn icy,” the weather service said, with temperatures around daybreak forecast to be at or just above freezing. “This could lead to dangerous traveling conditions, multiple accidents and extensive delays.”

NBC Washington meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said commuters should be on the lookout for the possibility of a brief wintry mix between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday, with a switch-over to all rain for the late morning and afternoon drive.

Areas to the northwest of Interstate 95 have the greatest risk of snow arriving before rush hour’s end, the weather service added. It advised planning ahead by allowing for extra travel time, and considering public transit options or telework.

Windy and cold today with wind chills staying well below freezing. Sunday will not be as cold, and with less wind, it will feel 15-20 degrees warmer. A storm system Monday could bring a brief period of snow with light accumulations before warmer air changes it all to rain. pic.twitter.com/vcp7Uarokx — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 20, 2021

Forecast:

Sunday : Sunny cold. Feeling a bit warmer with lighter winds. Clouds return later. Highs in the mid 30s to around 40.

Monday : Wintry mix likely with a switch over to rain. Highs in the low to mid 40s

Tuesday : Sunshine, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Much warmer than the weekend. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.