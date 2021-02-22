CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Winter weather could create messy Monday morning commute

Scott Gelman

February 22, 2021, 12:03 AM

Another mix of snow and rain is expected to make its way to the D.C. region Monday, just in time for the morning commute. Here’s what you need to know.

The National Weather Service’s D.C. region office is warning of a “potential for hazardous commuting conditions” on Monday, with the potential for a up to an inch of snow to fall from Washington to Baltimore near the end of morning rush hour.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore said neighborhoods north of the Capital Beltway could see 1 to 2 inches.

While the precipitation will begin as a wintry mix, mainly from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., it will mostly turn to rain later in the day, Theodore said. Temperatures will rise quickly as the day progresses.

Areas to the northwest of Interstate 95 have the greatest risk of snow arriving before rush hour’s end, the weather service said. It advised planning ahead by allowing for extra travel time and considering public transit options or telework.

After Monday, there’s a chance for some pleasant weather. Tuesday’s highs could be in the low 50s, and Wednesday could break into the low 60s with plenty of sunshine in the forecast, Theodore said.

Forecast:

  • Monday: Wintry mix likely with a switch over to rain. Highs in the low to mid-40s.
  • Tuesday: Sunshine, warmer. Highs in the upper-40s to low-50s.
  • Wednesday: Much warmer than the weekend. Highs in the upper-50s to around 60.
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: low 50s.

Current conditions:

WTOP’s Matt Small, Alejandro Alvarez and Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

