CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Va. pandemic rent relief program | DC-region test results
Home » Weather News » Winter storm watch issued…

Winter storm watch issued for DC region as ‘significant’ snow, ice possible

Abigail Constantino

February 17, 2021, 12:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Don’t let the sunny weather on Wednesday fool you, because snow and sleet are on their way to the D.C. area. Here’s what you need to know.

A winter storm watch is in effect late Wednesday night through Thursday night for the region, which Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said could change to either a “very serious winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory.”

And although Wednesday will feature more sun than clouds, highs will only warm into the 30s, which is a good 10 to 15 degrees colder than average, Draper said.

Then comes a wintry mix of snow and some sleet moving into the area very early Thursday morning. This will continue on to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain throughout the day into Thursday night.

“No matter what, Thursday will be a mess with snow and/or ice accumulations. If possible, avoid travel Thursday into early Friday morning and prepare for the potential of power outages,” Draper said.

How much snow could the DC area see?

D.C. and areas southeast could pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow, with moderate to potentially significant icing.

The suburbs north and west of D.C. could see 2 to 6 inches of snow, with low to moderate amounts of ice following.

In western Maryland and along the Interstate 81 corridor, 6 to 10 or more inches of snow is in the forecast, with little or no ice accumulation, Draper said.

Any wintry mix will end early Friday morning, with some sunshine developing throughout the day. It will stay cold but sunny for the weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and colder. Highs in the 30s.

Thursday: Wintry mix, cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Wintry mix early, then becoming partly sunny and cold again. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and still cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Current weather

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SDA preparing to by 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

DoD’s AI center striving to be connective tissue across all projects

Has the pandemic changed your thoughts on retirement?

Oversight offices see glimmers of progress in DoD, VA electronic health records

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up