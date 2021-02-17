Winter storm watch issued for DC region as ‘significant’ snow, ice possible

Don't let the sunny weather on Wednesday fool you, because snow and sleet are on their way to the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know.

A winter storm watch is in effect late Wednesday night through Thursday night for the region, which Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said could change to either a “very serious winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory.”

And although Wednesday will feature more sun than clouds, highs will only warm into the 30s, which is a good 10 to 15 degrees colder than average, Draper said.

Then comes a wintry mix of snow and some sleet moving into the area very early Thursday morning. This will continue on to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain throughout the day into Thursday night.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the entire region for heavy wintry precipitation starting late Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday night. Visit https://t.co/ZOlvESgJ2H for more details. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/ieYFLd2lqL — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 16, 2021

“No matter what, Thursday will be a mess with snow and/or ice accumulations. If possible, avoid travel Thursday into early Friday morning and prepare for the potential of power outages,” Draper said.

How much snow could the DC area see?

D.C. and areas southeast could pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow, with moderate to potentially significant icing.

The suburbs north and west of D.C. could see 2 to 6 inches of snow, with low to moderate amounts of ice following.

In western Maryland and along the Interstate 81 corridor, 6 to 10 or more inches of snow is in the forecast, with little or no ice accumulation, Draper said.

Any wintry mix will end early Friday morning, with some sunshine developing throughout the day. It will stay cold but sunny for the weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and colder. Highs in the 30s.

Thursday: Wintry mix, cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Wintry mix early, then becoming partly sunny and cold again. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and still cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Current weather