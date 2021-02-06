Snow expected for DC region ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl

For those who needed an extra excuse to stay home and watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, the D.C. region is due for another round of snow before the game begins.

To prepare for Sunday’s winter weather, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories that cover the D.C. region.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for much of the area for tonight through Noon Sunday for 3-6 inches of snow (warning area in pink) and 2-3 inches (advisory area in purple). #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/b5vWaY25g3 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 6, 2021

It said 3 to 6 inches of snow could fall across much of the D.C. area between Saturday night and 12 p.m. Sunday.

After a period of morning sunshine, clouds will roll in on Saturday ahead of the storm.

“Right now, it looks like an accumulation of three to five [inches] for much of the area, but if we get some heavy bursts of snow, some areas could see six or more inches,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said. “Monday will be a quiet day, but we are watching Tuesday for another chance of wintry precipitation.”

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds. Seasonably chilly. Highs: mid 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Wet snow arriving early in the morning, mixing with some rain and ending in the early afternoon. Three to five inches of accumulation possible. Chilly. Highs: upper 30s to near 40.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Brisk and chilly. Highs: low 40s.

Tuesday: A mix of rain and snow, changing over to rain as the day goes on. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

