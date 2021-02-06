CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Weather News » Snow expected for DC…

Snow expected for DC region ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl

Matt Small
and Zeke Hartner

February 6, 2021, 4:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Listen to the latest traffic and weather conditions every 10 minutes on the 8s from WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM.

For those who needed an extra excuse to stay home and watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, the D.C. region is due for another round of snow before the game begins.

To prepare for Sunday’s winter weather, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories that cover the D.C. region.

It said 3 to 6 inches of snow could fall across much of the D.C. area between Saturday night and 12 p.m. Sunday.

After a period of morning sunshine, clouds will roll in on Saturday ahead of the storm.

“Right now, it looks like an accumulation of three to five [inches] for much of the area, but if we get some heavy bursts of snow, some areas could see six or more inches,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said. “Monday will be a quiet day, but we are watching Tuesday for another chance of wintry precipitation.”

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds. Seasonably chilly. Highs: mid 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Wet snow arriving early in the morning, mixing with some rain and ending in the early afternoon. Three to five inches of accumulation possible. Chilly. Highs: upper 30s to near 40.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Brisk and chilly. Highs: low 40s.

Tuesday: A mix of rain and snow, changing over to rain as the day goes on. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Radar

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden calls for agency ideas to win the race for national security talent

Money for IT modernization is available, if you know where to find it

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

Biden launches ‘urgent initiative’ to improve cybersecurity capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up