Wintry mix, overnight freeze will keep things treacherous

Although it’s avoided the worst of the latest nor’easter, the D.C. area will still be dealing with dicey conditions the next few days.
Bouts of light snow, sleet and freezing rain persist along the back side of the departing storm, and a deep overnight freeze will ensure slippery conditions. Up to 2 inches of additional snowfall are expected, particularly from Baltimore north and east into Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Overnight lows will hover near or below freezing, meaning snowmelt will have ample opportunity to make roadways and sidewalks slick — especially bridges and overpasses. See tips on driving in winter weather.
The National Weather Service extended its Winter Weather Advisory for the D.C. area until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Maryland counties along the Pennsylvania state line remain under a Winter Storm Warning until midnight Monday.
According to the latest information from the National Weather Service, some of the highest accumulations have been in Sabillasville, Maryland, (13.8 inches) and Deer Park, Maryland (14 inches). It was lighter in Northern Virginia, where Loudoun County had totals of over 6 inches.
At daybreak, the WTOP traffic center was already following reports of several spinouts and cars off the road. And for much of the day, accidents mainly impacted traffic around the northern portion of the Capital Beltway, as well as Interstates 270 and 70.
“Random patches of ice have caught a lot of drivers off guard, especially on the north half of town and points north and west,” WTOP Traffic’s Dave Dildine, who added that more icy patches would be likely after sunset.
(The slick conditions kept area police busy. From 8 a.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday, for instance, Maryland State Police answered over 1,400 calls for service, with 470 crashes and 216 disabled or abandoned vehicles.)
Metrobus has been operating on a moderate snow plan due to the weather — and that will continue into Tuesday. Service on some routes is suspended, and detours are in effect on selected routes to avoid hazardous conditions.
Metrorail service is running its regular weekday schedule, and that will be the plan for Tuesday as well. Metro workers will clear station platforms, walkways and parking areas for safety. Minor delays are possible, though, due to de-icer trains running throughout the system.
Amtrak will operate modified service Tuesday on its Acela and Northeast Regional lines. For more information, visit Amtrak’s website.