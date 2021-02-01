Wintry mix, overnight freeze will keep things treacherous

The National Weather Service has extended its Winter Weather Advisory for the D.C. area until 9 a.m. Tuesday. And many counties in northern Maryland remain under a Winter Storm Warning until midnight.

A National Guard soldier stands a post as snow falls in front of the U.S Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) A snowman sits on the grounds of the White House, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) In Stafford County, a truck overturned on Warrenton Road. (Courtesy Stafford County Sheriff) A Metrobus drives through slushy roadways in northwest Washington. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) "Icy, cold, picturesque, this morning," tweeted WTOP's Neal Augenstein on Monday morning, while driving through Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties in Virginia. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

Although it’s avoided the worst of the latest nor’easter, the D.C. area will still be dealing with dicey conditions the next few days.

Bouts of light snow, sleet and freezing rain persist along the back side of the departing storm, and a deep overnight freeze will ensure slippery conditions. Up to 2 inches of additional snowfall are expected, particularly from Baltimore north and east into Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several area school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday. See a full list here.

Overnight lows will hover near or below freezing, meaning snowmelt will have ample opportunity to make roadways and sidewalks slick — especially bridges and overpasses. See tips on driving in winter weather.

According to the latest information from the National Weather Service, some of the highest accumulations have been in Sabillasville, Maryland, (13.8 inches) and Deer Park, Maryland (14 inches). It was lighter in Northern Virginia, where Loudoun County had totals of over 6 inches.

Road conditions and mass transit:

At daybreak, the WTOP traffic center was already following reports of several spinouts and cars off the road. And for much of the day, accidents mainly impacted traffic around the northern portion of the Capital Beltway, as well as Interstates 270 and 70.

“Random patches of ice have caught a lot of drivers off guard, especially on the north half of town and points north and west,” WTOP Traffic’s Dave Dildine, who added that more icy patches would be likely after sunset.

(The slick conditions kept area police busy. From 8 a.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday, for instance, Maryland State Police answered over 1,400 calls for service, with 470 crashes and 216 disabled or abandoned vehicles.)

Metrobus has been operating on a moderate snow plan due to the weather — and that will continue into Tuesday. Service on some routes is suspended, and detours are in effect on selected routes to avoid hazardous conditions.

Metrorail service is running its regular weekday schedule, and that will be the plan for Tuesday as well. Metro workers will clear station platforms, walkways and parking areas for safety. Minor delays are possible, though, due to de-icer trains running throughout the system.

Amtrak will operate modified service Tuesday on its Acela and Northeast Regional lines. For more information, visit Amtrak’s website.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Submit traffic tips by calling 866-304-WTOP or tagging @WTOPtraffic on Twitter.

The early morning sun peeks through the clouds over Maryland. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk) Some small residential streets in Northwest D.C. are now plow-able with close to 3 new inches of snow since the nor'easter encore began. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, outbound travel lanes of Connecticut Avenue were cleared of new snow and frequently swept by plows. Side streets — such as Military Road nearby in northwest Washington — were less well maintained. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez) Icicles cling to a traffic semaphore on the corner of Military Road and Connecticut Avenue in northwest Washington after a morning snowfall on Feb. 2, 2021. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez) A heavy band of snow makes visibility plummet in this view looking east over Rock Creek Park from a building near Military Road and Connecticut Avenue in northwest Washington on the morning of Feb. 2, 2021. A street in Northwest D.C. Most untreated small side streets and sidewalks in Northwest D.C. remain coated in a glaze of compacted slush and snow. The storm left parts of Virginia picturesque but icy and cold Monday morning. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein) Snow cleanup is still underway in Vienna, Virginia. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) The cemetery at the Oakton Church of the Brethren in Vienna, Virginia. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) In Stafford County, a truck overturned on Warrenton Road. (Courtesy Stafford County Sheriff) He's everywhere! A Bernie Sanders snowman – make that "snowmeme" is seen in Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (WTOP/Jack Moore) Winter wonderland: Tiny snowmen and other snow creatures popped up in D.C.'s Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park after the snowfall Jan. 31, 2021. Winter wonderland: Tiny snowmen and other snow creatures popped up in D.C.'s Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park after the snowfall Jan. 31, 2021. Scenes like this could be seen across the D.C. region after the snow on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (WTOP/Colleen Kelleher) It didn't take much snow to make sledding fun in Alexandria, Virginia, on Jan. 31, 2021. (WTOP/Colleen Kelleher) Janine Inselmann places a glove as she builds a snowman, on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. People throw snowballs during a snowball fight, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association, near the Smithsonian Castle on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. Two snowmen stand near the Lincoln Memorial, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. Snow falls on the North Lawn of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. People walk under the trees along the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. Snow covers parked vehicles along Livingston Street in northwest Washington on Sunday afternoon, by which point between one and two inches had fallen in the city's Chevy Chase neighborhood. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez) Winds form snow streaks across Kanawha Street in northwest Washington, D.C. during a major winter storm on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez) Snow-covered vehicles line a quiet side street in northwestern Washington's Chevy Chase neighborhood after about an inch of snow fell early morning Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez) M Street in Georgetown Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) Snow in Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2021. (WTOP/Melissa Howell) The scene near the U.S. Capitol as snow falls Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. The scene at North Capitol Street and Louisiana Avenue. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)

Forecast:

Monday night : Blustery, with snow showers/flurries. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

: Blustery, with snow showers/flurries. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday : Blustery with snow showers/flurries. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

: Blustery with snow showers/flurries. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday: Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Current conditions:

