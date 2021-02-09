More wintry weather expected to start Wednesday evening

While the D.C. region got a break from the snow Monday, more could be on the way later this week. Here's what you need to know.

While the D.C. region has received a break from the snow, more is in the forecast for later this week.

Two rounds of wintry precipitation are on the way, beginning Wednesday evening.

“Through the midday and early afternoon hours on Thursday we’ll see snow and potentially a bit of a wintry mix in spots,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper, who expects about 1 to 3 inches.

After a brief lull, a second round of mainly snow moves into the region Thursday night and lasts through Friday morning. Temperatures Thursday will be around freezing then drop down into the 20s on Friday, with a chance of snow showers both days and into the weekend.

Storm Team4 expects 4 to 8 inches of snow around D.C. by week’s end, with areas to the north and west getting even more.

Tuesday night : Mostly cloudy and dry. Lows in the mid- to upper 20s.

: Mostly cloudy and dry. Lows in the mid- to upper 20s. Wednesday : Cloudy and cold, with snow and wintry mix beginning in the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

: Cloudy and cold, with snow and wintry mix beginning in the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday : A mix of rain and snow. Temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to mid 30s.

: A mix of rain and snow. Temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to mid 30s. Friday: Cloudy and cold, with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

