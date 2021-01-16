INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Weather News » Light rain, snow showers…

Light rain, snow showers expected Saturday afternoon, evening for DC area

Matt Small

January 16, 2021, 8:32 AM

The D.C. region can expect passing rain and snow showers Saturday, but nothing of significance.

Following some morning sunshine, clouds will begin pushing through the D.C. area, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

“Expect a few light rain and snow showers passing through the area after lunchtime and continuing through the evening. We are not expecting any accumulation,” said Ricketts, who forecast temperatures to reach into the low to mid 40s — which is about normal for this time of year.

She anticipates clear skies overnight as temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s and sunshine for Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, along with breezy winds.

Ricketts said she’s continuing to monitor a storm system that could bring some rain and snow showers to the D.C. area on Thursday.

Forecast

  • Saturday: Increasing midday clouds, light rain/snow showers in the afternoon/evening. Temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
  • Sunday: Partly sunny, seasonable. Temperatures in the mid 40s.
  • Monday: Partly sunny. breezy. Temperatures in the low 40s.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
  • Wednesday, Inauguration Day: Partly sunny. Temperatures in the low 40s.

Current conditions

