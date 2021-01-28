Be wary of wicked winds whipping through DC area

The D.C. region is in for a cold, blustery couple of days as a storm system moves to the south of the area and wind gusts could hit 30 to 40 mph.

Cold and wind are expected to stick around Thursday and Friday as the storm moves through, but Storm Team4 Meteorologist Matt Ritter said the local atmosphere is too dry to allow anything more than some passing flurries early in the day.

“As the storm intensifies while it heads out to sea, winds will become quite gusty today making for a cold, blustery day,” Ritter said. “Some wind gusts could be as high as 30-40 mph.”

Temperatures will stay low and wind chills will make it feel even colder: Lows overnight Thursday are expected to drop to the single digits or low teens.

Ritter said the strong gusty winds will stay with us all through Friday until high pressure builds in the evening.

The weekend isn’t looking so great, either.

“Sunshine on Saturday will be short-lived as another storm system will head our way, bringing us our next chance for some accumulating snow starting midday Sunday, possibly lasting into Monday,” Ritter said.

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few flurries in the southern suburbs, then skies becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Blustery and cold. Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Blustery and very cold. Lows: Upper teens to mid-20s.

Wind chills: single digits to low teens.

Friday: Mix of clouds and sun. Blustery and cold. Highs: Mid- to upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds. Not as windy but brisk and cold. Highs: Mid- to upper 30s.

Sunday: Cloudy. Snow arriving, mixing with sleet and rain near D.C. and points south after possible accumulations. Highs: Mid- to upper 30s.

Radar