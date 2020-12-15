Wednesday’s snow likely to be ‘most significant’ in 2 years

The region's first notable snowfall is expected Wednesday, but a more pleasant Tuesday is in store the midweek precipitation arrives. Here's what to know.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with highs in the upper 30s and mid 40s. But then, the snow inches closer.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch alert for several counties around the region, including northern Maryland, western Virginia and the West Virginia panhandle.

The alert begins Wednesday and will go through the whole day with slick conditions and reduced visibility.

The line of significant snow looks to work diagonally from the southwest to the northeast, beginning west of Charlottesville, Virginia, and heading toward Baltimore, Maryland. Just a few dozen miles to the west of that line, be prepared for snowfall totals that start at 8 inches.

Here is our most likely snowfall accumulation map. As you can see, there is a tight gradient of snowfall accumulations along the urban corridor of Baltimore/Washington. Areas east of here will see mainly a cold rain, whereas 30 miles to the west could see over 12″ of snow. pic.twitter.com/DbFKrnBQI1 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 14, 2020

A winter storm watch will be in effect for the rest of the area.

The forecast is a sudden turn after spring-like conditions over the weekend. Many people who live north and west of Interstate 95, in areas of higher elevation, woke up on Monday to see a light dusting of snow, while most in the D.C. region were hit with a heavy dose of cold rain.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said an area of high pressure will bring some cold air that could combine with precipitation for Wednesday’s winter weather.

“It will be a perfect day to prepare for snow on Wednesday,” Bell said. “Wednesday’s snow is likely to be the most significant snow in and around D.C in nearly two years.”

Early forecasts show between 1 to 4 inches of snow for the D.C. region with locations west of Dulles International Airport possibly receiving up to 12 inches. However, Bell said, it is still too early to accurately predict what Wednesday’s storm could bring.

WEATHER ALERT for potential WINTER STORM Wed–>Wed night–>Early Thu AM. Still 48 hours away from any first flakes. These first-estimate numbers are subject to change between now and Wednesday so stay with @nbcwashington and StormTeam4. Highest impacts West&North of Dulles. pic.twitter.com/40WfFZNuDK — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) December 14, 2020

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore said it will depend on what happens when two weather systems — one moving from the southwest to the north and another area of high pressure in the north — intersect.

If the colder air from the north dominates, it’s likely to produce snow, but if the warmer air mingles with coastal moisture, it should produce mostly rain. As is often the case, those in the areas west of the District should see higher snow totals.

The stormy weather should subside by Thursday, which will have the return of sunny yet cool conditions.

The predictions have local agencies working to get residents prepared for a significant winter weather event.

In Montgomery County, the Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that the NWS included the entire county in its most recent update for the winter storm, which starts early Wednesday morning.

Storm Team4’s Amelia Draper noted residents of Montgomery and Frederick counties in Maryland along with those in Virginia’s Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Fauquier counties should be ready for wintry conditions in the first part of the day Wednesday.

School status

A spokesperson for Prince George’s County Public Schools, which remains in all-virtual learning for students, told WTOP that children will be required to join classes in the Maryland county even during snow or inclement weather.

In the event that the weather knocks out internet access, the school system said, “Students can report their tech outage to their teacher as stated in the current distance learning guidelines.”

Teachers currently have the option to conduct either online or in-person instruction, but during a snowstorm, PGCPS said teachers “would be asked to work from home.”

In Frederick County, Maryland, students will continue to learn through virtual instruction using the current schedule if there are any upcoming snow days, according to a school system statement.

An announcement canceling small group instruction will be made by 5 a.m. on inclement weather days, and those students will participate in virtual learning for the day.

If the weather event is significant enough to close school offices in Frederick County, then an announcement will be made that the entire system is closed and no virtual instruction will happen, according to FCPS.

This will be considered a “snow day” and the day will be made up as outlined by the school system.

In Loudoun County, Virginia, “snow days” will be be observed by the public school system, according to an announcement to families and staff.

“As in years past, LCPS central staff will continue to monitor forecasts and existing conditions and make determinations for inclement weather closures and delays on a case-by-case basis,” Kevin Lewis, assistant superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools Support Services said in the statement.

LCPS said this decision was made because, “while it may seem that continuing with the school day through remote instruction is feasible, many other factors also have to be considered.”

They said these factors include public utilities affected by the weather and road conditions for those teachers instructing remotely from their classrooms.

WTOP also contacted schools systems in Montgomery and Fairfax Counties and is waiting for comment.

Roads

When it comes to keeping the road clear, Maryland State Highway Administration’s Shanteé Felix said the state has up to 2,700 pieces of equipment ready to be deployed.

“Even in the summer we are checking our equipment and ensuring everything is handled, properly stocked and ready to go,” Felix said. “At this point it looks like we expect winter weather in the Wednesday afternoon, Thursday morning timeframe so we’re going to have our crews ready to go for that.”

She said that the highway department is advising the public that if you don’t have to be out on Wednesday and Thursday, stay at home. If you do need to be out, watch your speed.

“Those posted speed limits that you see, those are for ideal weather conditions so in the snow you want to drive 5 to 10 mph slower than you ordinarily would and if you find yourself out on the road with our equipment, please drive slower and give our crews plenty of space to clear the road,” Felix said.

At this point, Felix said pre-treating the roads is tricky.

“We’re going to pre-treat where we can. Usually when it rains we can’t pre-treat since rain washes it out, so where we can that’s how we’re going to address it,” Felix said.

Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Rain and snow likely. Mainly rain over the southern and eastern suburbs. A mix of rain/sleet and snow over the immediate D.C. metro with possible accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Mainly snow north and west, with accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible near I-81 with locally higher amounts. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Breezy conditions at times. Highs: low to mid 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny and cold. Highs: mid to upper 30s.

