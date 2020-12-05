CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Home » Weather News » Rains soak DC region;…

Rains soak DC region; flooding in some parts

Matt Small

December 5, 2020, 6:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A heavy downpour of rain that began moving through the D.C. region on Friday is causing some people to awake to flooding Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning in several areas of Maryland, including parts of Prince George’s, Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties.

A flood warning was also issued for areas in Virginia, including parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties, plus northwestern Alexandria.

Between 0.8 and 1.5 inches of rain had fallen across parts of the D.C. region, according to the National Weather Service as of 5:32 a.m.; it said heavy rain had moved out of the area.

“We will see that rain moving to the north and east as we go through the morning. Most of the heavy rain right now is east of the Interstate 95 corridor,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

After the rain completely moves on, she said “we will have some sunshine” and the area can expected “breezy” winds.

“That wind will help us dry out. Wind gusts up to about 35-40 miles an hour, as we head into the afternoon,” said Ricketts.

Forecast:

Saturday: Rain ending by midmorning. Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs: middle 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, blustery and cold. Highs: middle 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold. A chance of light snow flurries. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs: low to middle 40s.

Current conditions:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

Survey: What telework policies will stay once the pandemic ends?

USPS, CBP get ‘incomplete’ from Congress on stopping opioids in the mail

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up