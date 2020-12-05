Rains soak DC region; flooding in some parts

A heavy downpour of rain that began moving through the D.C. region on Friday is causing some people to awake to flooding Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning in several areas of Maryland, including parts of Prince George’s, Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties.

A flood warning was also issued for areas in Virginia, including parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties, plus northwestern Alexandria.

Isolated instances of flooding are possible this morning, mainly across the Washington Metropolitan area into southern Maryland. Rain will move out of the metro areas by 7 am, and the rain will move east of the Chesapeake Bay by 9 am. pic.twitter.com/liq6fNbo90 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 5, 2020

Between 0.8 and 1.5 inches of rain had fallen across parts of the D.C. region, according to the National Weather Service as of 5:32 a.m.; it said heavy rain had moved out of the area.

“We will see that rain moving to the north and east as we go through the morning. Most of the heavy rain right now is east of the Interstate 95 corridor,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

After the rain completely moves on, she said “we will have some sunshine” and the area can expected “breezy” winds.

“That wind will help us dry out. Wind gusts up to about 35-40 miles an hour, as we head into the afternoon,” said Ricketts.

Forecast:

Saturday: Rain ending by midmorning. Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs: middle 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, blustery and cold. Highs: middle 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold. A chance of light snow flurries. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs: low to middle 40s.

Current conditions: