Soaking rain expected through Saturday morning, high winds to follow

December 4, 2020, 12:06 PM

The overcast sky during the day Friday told of approaching rain set to soak the D.C. region.

A day of scattered showers will morph into heavy downpour overnight — dumping inches of rain through Saturday morning.

“Heaviest rain late tonight and could be an inch, and in some places as much as 2 inches,” Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. “A lot of rain coming our way.”

Despite the soaking, Bell said that the rain will move east with speed toward New Jersey, leaving the D.C. region by midday Saturday.

As the rain moves out, sun, strong winds and cold temperatures will move in. Gusts may reach 30 mph gusts and temperatures in the 40s.

The rest of the weekend will be blustery, with temperatures dropping into the 30s Saturday night, and rarely rising above 40 degrees throughout  Sunday.

Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said wind chills will hover around freezing all day Sunday with the chance of some snowflakes by Monday. Sun is back in the forecast for a chilly Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Rain, moderate at times. Becoming breezy. Lows: low 40s to near 50.

SATURDAY: Rain ending in the morning. Windy and cold. Highs: mid-40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery and cold. Highs: mid-40s to near 50.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Brisk and cold. Highs: low to mid-40s.

