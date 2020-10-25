Rain expected to subside Monday after wet weekend

The rain in the D.C. region is expected to subside Monday after a wet Sunday resulted in temperatures in the 40s.

A drizzle remains possible overnight, but clouds will begin to clear out Monday, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore said.

The sun could break through later Monday.

In some parts of the region, temperatures Monday could reach the 70s.

A cold front will make its way to the area Tuesday, Theodore said.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s for most of the week.

Forecast:

Sunday night: Cloudy and chilly with patchy showers. Drizzle and foggy. Temperatures in the 40s.

Monday: Morning drizzle and fog. Clouds slow to clear. Temperatures will rise to the 60s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Chance of afternoon showers is less than 20%. Temperatures in the middle 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. A few morning rain showers. Temperatures in the middle 60s.