After deluge, cool and cloudy with a few showers in DC area

A less humid and cooler day kicks off the weekend after a deluge that saw several dramatic water rescues in the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know.

Floodwaters receded overnight, as areas of dense fog developed. And after a humid and rainy Thursday, Friday will be cooler courtesy of a stalled cold front to the south. Behind that front is dry air that will filter in.

A few showers are possible on Friday, mainly near the front over the southern suburbs, Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Thursday’s storms left roads drenched in parts of the D.C. region.

Time lapse of flash flooding on Broad Branch Road today. I set this camera up and then beat feet to higher ground. Not everyone followed my lead… #dcwx #dctraffic pic.twitter.com/Di79eg1APq — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) September 10, 2020

Prince George’s County, Maryland, Fire and EMS spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said that in over 4.5 hours Thursday, the department got over 250 calls for service, and 134 of those where water-related. The exact number of how many people were rescued from their vehicles is not yet known, but there was only one person that needed to be transported, Donelan said.

In Montgomery County, in a three-hour period Thursday afternoon, emergency responders received about 150 calls for cars stuck in high water or water rescues, Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said in a video update on Twitter.

In the District, D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a number of water rescues in Northwest and Northeast.

Severe flooding also caused MARC trains between New Carrollton in Prince George’s County and Union Station in D.C. to hold.

Amtrak service to and from D.C. was stopped due to flood water on the tracks, leading to hourslong delays.

Forecast

A few showers are also possible on Saturday. Showers and storms will become likely on Sunday as another cold front comes, with showers ending on Monday as the front comes through.