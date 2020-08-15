Rain showers ‘hit-or-miss’ for DC region on Saturday

A stubborn weather system that has stalled over the D.C. area will fill the sky with clouds and varying degrees of rain through out Saturday.

“Expect waves of rain, mainly on the lighter side,” said NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts. “We will have some hit-or-miss showers today just about anytime, mainly looking at showers as storm chances remain low.”

There is a 60% chance of precipitation for D.C. on Saturday, with “new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible,” according to the National Weather Service.

Heavier rain for the D.C. region will move in late Saturday and persist through early Sunday, with “new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.”

Ricketts forecasts rain chances will continue overnight through at least the first half of Sunday.

The weather service said it opted not to issue a flash flood watch for the immediate D.C. region. A weather pattern favoring light rain as opposed to the development of heavier thunderstorms, it said, should minimize flood risks in all but central and southern Virginia.

Forecast:

Saturday: Waves of rain, mainly light but moderate pockets of rainstorms. Temperatures around 80.

Waves of rain, mainly light but moderate pockets of rainstorms. Temperatures around 80. Saturday night: Rain, moderate at times. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Rain, moderate at times. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Sunday: Rain showers, could be moderate in the morning, tapering off during the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 70s.

Rain showers, could be moderate in the morning, tapering off during the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 70s. Monday: Partly sunny, 30% of a passing storm. Temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.

Partly sunny, 30% of a passing storm. Temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s

Current conditions: