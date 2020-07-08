More rain and hot weather in DC forecast after stormy start to week

Isolated thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday afternoon, especially to the north and west of the capital.

More storms are headed to the D.C. area Wednesday after a hot and humid start to the week — although most will finally have a chance at a break from the rain.

Temperatures are expected to rise to the 90s during the day with some fog early on, mostly remaining west of D.C. along the Interstate 81 corridor and lifting by mid-morning.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday afternoon, especially to the north and west of the capital. Any that develop will be less widespread in coverage and are expected to be less intense than the severe weather the region saw on Monday and Tuesday.

“We are finally getting a little bit of a break from the rain as we will only see an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms for your Wednesday afternoon,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the 70s on Wednesday night with increasing cloud cover. And there could be more rain headed to the D.C. area on Thursday and Friday, as a tropical system churns northward from the Carolinas and parallels the eastern seaboard.

Rain from that system is likely to impact coastal communities of eastern Maryland and Virginia late Thursday.

“Rain will continue to rotate to the north Thursday night and through the day on Friday as the storm passes just off our shoreline,” Ricketts said.

“It could become tropical nature as it continues to be fueled by warm water over the next 48 to 72 hours. If it does get a name, up next would be Fay.”

On Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center gave the developing system a 40% chance at developing into a tropical cyclone, though computer forecast models gave it low odds of strengthening past tropical storm status.

The storm is expected to continue through much of the day on Friday and linger on Friday leading to a possibly rainy weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday: Morning fog. Midday sunshine with 20% chance of storms. Temps near 90.

Wednesday night: Patchy fog, partly cloudy. Temps in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and some rain showers in the afternoon. Temps in the upper 80s.

Friday: Rain, heavy at times especially east of I95- drier farther west (along I81), cloudy and muggy. Temps in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Morning and afternoon showers. Storms, very humid, hot. Temps in the lower 90s.

