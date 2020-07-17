Hot town: Weekend heat indexes near 100 in DC area

The D.C. region didn't break the 21-day streak of temperatures in the 90s since Thursday "only" hit 87, but it's all flaring back up this weekend.

The D.C. region didn’t break the 21-day streak of temperatures in the 90s, since Thursday “only” hit 87, but it’s all flaring back up this weekend. Heat indexes could climb to near 100.

A weak cold front will passed through the D.C. area during the day Friday, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter. But it’s only going to drop the humidity a little bit for Saturday.

Overnight lows will only fall into the 70s with a few clouds and muggy conditions.

Saturday will warm into the mid to upper 90s with a “touch less” humidity, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

However, the heat index will be around 100 to near 105 degrees Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday the heat index will likely range from 102 to 107 degrees. And Monday will be even more scorching with a heat index near 110.

This sweltering, serious heat now looks to continue Tuesday and Wednesday and the National Weather Service will likely issue a heat advisory for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with heat indexes over 105 degrees during the afternoon hours, Draper said.

Current conditions

Forecast

Friday night: A few clouds. Mild and sticky.

Lows: mid-60s to low 70s

Saturday: Hazy and very hot. A little less humid. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Highs: low to mid-90s. Heat index: upper 90s to near 100.

Sunday and Monday: Hazy and very hot. More humid. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Highs: low to mid-90s. Heat index near 100.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.