Evening thunderstorms could bring hail, flooding to DC region

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area on Monday afternoon after another hot day.

“Expect about a 40% chance of some showers and thunderstorms-stronger ones could bring damaging winds, hail and heavy rain that could lead to some flooding,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

There will be a lot of sunshine Monday as temperatures rise into the low to mid 90s.

Ricketts said a few showers could linger after the sun goes down, but that the area will dry out overnight into Tuesday as temperatures fall into the 70s.

The pattern, however, looks like it will repeat on Tuesday.

“We do it all again tomorrow with plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the low 90s with the heat index around 100 and a chance for some afternoon storms,” Ricketts said.

On Wednesday, temperatures will still be in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine and a change of isolated storms in the afternoon and evening.

Another hot and humid day today. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected as well. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds, large hail and an isolated threat for flooding. pic.twitter.com/96CBiRa4Qq — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 6, 2020

Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny and humid. 40% chance of evening storms with some strong to severe. Low to mid 90s.

Overnight: Lingering showers late, clearing overnight with patchy fog. Temps in the 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% chance of evening storms. Temps in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with isolated chances of rain. Temps in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny with increasing clouds. Highs near 90s.

