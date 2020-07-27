Code Orange alert issued as hot weather continues

A Code Orange air quality alert was issued for Monday as steamy weather continues to cook the D.C. region.

The alert is for the Baltimore metro, including Anne Arundel, Carroll and Howard counties.

Sensitive groups are the most at-risk for a Code Orange air quality alert, according to NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

“It’s mainly for sensitive groups,” Ricketts said, meaning children, older residents and those with respiratory issues.

“Most of the general public is not impacted by Code Orange. Those who are in this group should absolutely limit time outside and should not exercise outside.”

Another hot day today, with mostly sunny skies. pic.twitter.com/jYMUml4zIO — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 27, 2020

The alert comes as temperatures for the D.C. area are expected to remain in the mid- to upper 90s, and the Heat Index will hover around 100.

The rest of the D.C. metro area is under a Code Yellow.

“We are expecting dry conditions for most of our region with the exception of areas west of I-81, where we could see some stray storms,” Ricketts said.

Clear skies should continue overnight with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday starts sunny as temperatures again rise into the mid-90s. The Heat Index on Tuesday will still be around 100 with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Ricketts says to expect showers and thunderstorms to develop Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area. Some of these could be strong to severe even leading into Tuesday night.

Wednesday could also see some thunderstorms with temperatures in the low 90s but the humidity should drop.

Current conditions

Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Stray storms west of I-81. Temps: Mid- to upper 90s. Heat Index: Around 100.

Overnight: Warm and muggy, dry and clear. Temps: 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, afternoon storms, some strong to severe. Temps: Mid-90s

Heat Index: Lower 100s.

Wednesday: Lingering rain, a few storms, falling humidity from north to south. Temps: Lower 90s.